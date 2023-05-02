search
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal says he is open to working with AEW or WWE following MMA retirement: “I’ll go show these guys some discipline”

By Susan Cox - May 2, 2023
Jorge Masvidal, UFC 251, Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal is saying he’s open to working with AEW or WWE following his MMA retirement.

It was Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) vs Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) on Saturday, April 8th at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Burns was awarded the unanimous decision victory over ‘Gamebred’. It was to be Masvidal’s 4th consecutive loss in the Octagon.

Following the loss at UFC 287 the two-time UFC welterweight title challenger announced his retirement after 10 years with the promotion.

As for what is next for Masvidal, there are lots of options out there and he is an entrepreneur in his own right.

It was during an interview with ‘ESPN MMA’, Masvidal was asked if he would consider professional wrestling in his future, to which the fighter responded (h/t MMANews):

“If it’s AEW, if it’s WWE, if it’s at a parking lot, at KFC; as long as they pay me, we can play. I’ll go over there right now, right now, and domesticate the f*ck outta these pro wrestlers. They need some discipline and direction over there. I’m the dude to do it to them.”

Perhaps another parking lot incident is not the best scenario. It was just over a year ago that Masvidal got into an altercation with Colby Covington outside of a Miami restaurant, this was following his most recent loss to ‘Chaos’ at UFC 272. Masvidal was charged with felony battery in that incident.

Concluding, Masvidal said:

“They send me over there, Endeavor, AEW; wherever the f*ck they wanna send me to, I’ll go show these guys some discipline, and put them right in line and domesticate them. But they gotta pay your boy, and that’s a nice ticket right there….If they’re gonna pay me, yeah.”

It sounds like it’s a ‘show me the money’ scenario for the 38 year old Masvidal.

Would you like to see Masvidal back in action again – only this time in the wrestling ring?

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal keeps the door open for potential UFC return: "I love this sport so f---ing much"

Josh Evanoff - April 28, 2023
Colby Covington
Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington claims Jorge Masvidal's "fake retirement" was to take time off to use steroids: "He’ll get out of the USADA pool, probably go do some steroids, and come back"

Lewis Simpson - April 24, 2023

Colby Covington isn’t convinced Jorge Masvidal is hanging up the gloves for good. After losing his fourth consecutive fight at the hands of Gilbert Burns earlier this month at UFC 287, Masvidal announced his retirement in front […]

Roy Nelson
Roy Nelson

Former UFC heavyweight Roy Nelson set to headline Jorge Masvidal's bareknuckle MMA promotion on May 5

Cole Shelton - April 20, 2023

Roy Nelson will be fighting for the first time since 2020. On Thursday, Jorge Masvidal took to his Instagram to announce he is promoting Gamebred FC – which is a bareknuckle MMA promotion – on […]

Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal, UFC 287
Jorge Masvidal

Gilbert Burns believes two fighters could lure Jorge Masvidal back out of retirement

Susan Cox - April 18, 2023

Gilbert Burns believes two fighters could lure Jorge Masvidal back out of retirement. It was earlier this month that Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) took on Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) at the co-main welterweight event at […]

Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington received “preferential treatment” from cops during their alleged altercation in Miami

Cole Shelton - April 13, 2023

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t think he received fair treatment from the cops following his alleged altercation with Colby Covington. TMZ Sports was able to obtain court records last which state Masvidal claiming Covington received preferential treatment […]

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal reveals the biggest regrets of his MMA career

Josh Evanoff - April 11, 2023
Gilbert-Burns
Jorge Masvidal

Gilbert Burns issues apology to Jorge Masvidal following recent accusations: “I think I made a mistake”

Susan Cox - April 11, 2023

Gilbert Burns has issued an apology to Jorge Masvidal following recent accusations. It was just last Saturday, April 8th at UFC 287 that Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) in a welterweight […]

Israel Adesanya
Gilbert Burns

What's next for the stars of UFC 287?

Cole Shelton - April 10, 2023

The UFC finally returned to Miami, Florida on Saturday for UFC 287 which saw the middleweight title up for grabs. In the main event, Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya were having their rematch in MMA […]

Jorge Masvidal
UFC

Jorge Masvidal admits UFC 287 retirement announcement was a mix of emotions: "I still love this sport"

Josh Evanoff - April 10, 2023

Former UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal is admittedly feeling a bit mixed about retirement. ‘Gamebred’ ended a yearlong hiatus over the weekend, returning at UFC 287 against Gilbert Burns. The former title challenger entered the […]

Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal responds to Gilbert Burns' allegations that he was greasing at UFC 287: "Maybe he should blame his technique"

Cole Shelton - April 10, 2023

Jorge Masvidal says he wasn’t greased up at UFC 287 and would never cheat despite what Gilbert Burns said. In the co-main event of the pay-per-view card, Masvidal was looking to snap his three-fight losing […]