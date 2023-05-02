Jorge Masvidal says he is open to working with AEW or WWE following MMA retirement: “I’ll go show these guys some discipline”

Jorge Masvidal is saying he’s open to working with AEW or WWE following his MMA retirement.

It was Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) vs Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) on Saturday, April 8th at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Burns was awarded the unanimous decision victory over ‘Gamebred’. It was to be Masvidal’s 4th consecutive loss in the Octagon.

Following the loss at UFC 287 the two-time UFC welterweight title challenger announced his retirement after 10 years with the promotion.

As for what is next for Masvidal, there are lots of options out there and he is an entrepreneur in his own right.

It was during an interview with ‘ESPN MMA’, Masvidal was asked if he would consider professional wrestling in his future, to which the fighter responded (h/t MMANews):

“If it’s AEW, if it’s WWE, if it’s at a parking lot, at KFC; as long as they pay me, we can play. I’ll go over there right now, right now, and domesticate the f*ck outta these pro wrestlers. They need some discipline and direction over there. I’m the dude to do it to them.”

Perhaps another parking lot incident is not the best scenario. It was just over a year ago that Masvidal got into an altercation with Colby Covington outside of a Miami restaurant, this was following his most recent loss to ‘Chaos’ at UFC 272. Masvidal was charged with felony battery in that incident.

Concluding, Masvidal said:

“They send me over there, Endeavor, AEW; wherever the f*ck they wanna send me to, I’ll go show these guys some discipline, and put them right in line and domesticate them. But they gotta pay your boy, and that’s a nice ticket right there….If they’re gonna pay me, yeah.”

It sounds like it’s a ‘show me the money’ scenario for the 38 year old Masvidal.

Would you like to see Masvidal back in action again – only this time in the wrestling ring?

