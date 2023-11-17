Tyson Fury reveals mind-boggling payout for Francis Ngannou boxing match

By Josh Evanoff - November 17, 2023

Tyson Fury reportedly made far more than Francis Ngannou in their high-profile boxing match last month.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury

Last month in Saudi Arabia, ‘The Gypsy King ‘and ‘The Predator’ faced off. The boxing match was the first in the career of Francis Ngannou, while the bout was the only thing standing between Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk. The heavyweight title unification was tentatively slated for December 23rd.

However, that bout has now been moved to February. In the heavyweight bout last month, Francis Ngannou performed much better than anyone expected. He scored a rare knockdown of Tyson Fury, as well as cutting open the boxer. Ultimately, the Brit escaped the night with a split-decision victory.

That being said, it was hard for either man to really feel like a loser. Post-fight, Francis Ngannou revealed that the boxing match earned him far more than his entire MMA career to that point. While no official purse was ever released, reports have alleged that the PFL heavyweight made $10 million dollars.

RELATED: MIKE TYSON DOESN’T BELIEVE FRANCIS NGANNOU’S LOSS TO TYSON FURY WAS A ROBBERY: “EVERYONE KNEW THE OUTCOME!”

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

However, that’s just a drop in the bucket compared to Tyson Fury’s payout. At the press conference announcing his bout with Oleksandr Usyk earlier this week, ‘The Gypsy King’ alleged that he made upwards of $50 million dollars. The correct number is likely in that ballpark, given Saudi Arabia’s reputation for overpaying for sporting athletes, and events.

In terms of profitability, the jury is still out on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. Dave Meltzer alleged that the event sold around 1oo,000 pay-per-view buys. Meanwhile, Ariel Helwani later offered up an estimate of 400,000 pay-per-view buys. Estimates aside, it seems the two heavyweights were compensated well.

What do you make of this news? Did you watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou last month?

