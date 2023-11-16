Henry Cejudo confused by Tom Aspinall’s “emotional” behavior at UFC 295: “Save those tears for when you actually win the real belt”

Henry Cejudo is saying he was confused by Tom Aspinall’s ’emotional’ behavior at UFC 295.

It was just last Saturday, November 11th, at UFC 295, that saw Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) defeat Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) by KO at 1:09 of Round 1 to claim the interim heavyweight title.

Cejudo, speaking on YouTube, shared his thoughts on Aspinall celebrating the interim title victory:

“Watching Tom Aspinall win the interim world title, he’s already celebrating. It’s an interim, Tom! Save those tears for when you actually win the real belt. Sometimes, when I see people like that, they just get too emotional after an interim belt. Yeah, you got a trophy, but they might as well dip that thing in either silver or bronze because it’s not the real thing.”

Continuing Henry Cejudo thinks the Brit should have saved his tears for the real title (h/t MMANews):

“As a competitor, I start to think about their mentalities. How is it or what is it that makes them — has he thought that he’s reached the pinnacle of the world? I’m not picking on you, Tom. I’m just saying to you, save those tears for when you actually own the undisputed title.”

It’s true that the 30-year-old Aspinall was emotional following the victory, but why not, it was a sensational performance.

At the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Aspinall gave credit to his dad:

“It’s been a crazy two and a half weeks.”

“He’s (Pavlovich) a big scary guy. I’ve never been as scared in my life as fighting this guy but you know what? I’ve got a lot of power too and I believe in myself. I really believe in myself.”

“This man right here, my father, has worked harder than anybody.”

“So, this belt right here is dedicated to my father.”

