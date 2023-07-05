Henry Cejudo trolls Conor McGregor over his upcoming court case: “It’ll be the 1st win you get this decade”

Henry Cejudo has taken a shot at Conor McGregor as the Irishman continues to deal with recent legal issues.

Conor McGregor’s future is uncertain, to put it lightly. The expectation in recent months has been that he would return to the Octagon to take on Michael Chandler. Unfortunately, given that he has yet to enroll back into the USADA testing pool, it doesn’t seem like that’ll happen anytime soon. Instead, the former two-weight UFC champion has been dealing with some legal problems related to his appearance at a Miami Heat game.

That’s all been fairly well-documented. On the flip side, Henry Cejudo is coming off the back of a tight loss to Aljamain Sterling earlier this year. He was hoping to battle Marlon Vera later this summer, but it no longer seems like that’s going to happen as a result of an injury.

Based on the following tweet, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him actively pursue a fight with McGregor before his career is over.

Hey @TheNotoriousMMA I hope you win your upcoming Court Case…it’ll be the 1st win you get this decade. — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 5, 2023

Ironically, Cejudo and McGregor both had their last UFC win take place in 2020.