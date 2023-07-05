Henry Cejudo trolls Conor McGregor over his upcoming court case: “It’ll be the 1st win you get this decade”

By Harry Kettle - July 5, 2023

Henry Cejudo has taken a shot at Conor McGregor as the Irishman continues to deal with recent legal issues.

Henry Cejudo, Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s future is uncertain, to put it lightly. The expectation in recent months has been that he would return to the Octagon to take on Michael Chandler. Unfortunately, given that he has yet to enroll back into the USADA testing pool, it doesn’t seem like that’ll happen anytime soon. Instead, the former two-weight UFC champion has been dealing with some legal problems related to his appearance at a Miami Heat game.

That’s all been fairly well-documented. On the flip side, Henry Cejudo is coming off the back of a tight loss to Aljamain Sterling earlier this year. He was hoping to battle Marlon Vera later this summer, but it no longer seems like that’s going to happen as a result of an injury.

Based on the following tweet, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him actively pursue a fight with McGregor before his career is over.

“Hey “@TheNotoriousMMA I hope you win your upcoming Court Case…it’ll be the 1st win you get this decade.”

Ironically, Cejudo and McGregor both had their last UFC win take place in 2020.

Cejudo goes after McGregor

Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor have never seen eye to eye, based on recent evidence. Unfortunately, given their disparity in weight, it doesn’t feel like a fight between them is overly likely. Instead, it’s much more feasible that they’ll take their time before returning in different bouts – potentially next year.

McGregor has a whole set of hurdles ahead of him before he can do that, though, as we know. For Cejudo, he just needs to get himself healthy.

What do you think about the back and forth between these men? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

