UFC 290 | Pro fighters make their picks for Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2 title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2:

Jan Blachowicz, UFC light heavyweight: Brandon Moreno avenges the losses.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I think Moreno gets it done.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: Pantoja gets it done, three times in a row and I think he finishes him. I like Brandon Moreno a lot but I think Pantoja is the number one flyweight.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m leaning toward Brandon Moreno. He is probably going to edge out a decision here as it’s hard to outwork him over five rounds.

Shannon Ross, UFC flyweight: I think Brandon Moreno. Everyone has seen him getting better and better and I think he avenges those losses to Pantoja.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Pantoja beat him both times and I think the third time is a charm, I think Moreno gets it done.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I think Moreno has improved so much and he will finally beat Pantoja.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I want to go with Moreno but I think Pantoja just has his number, honestly.

Kamuela Kirk, UFC lightweight: Pantoja has been looking like a monster and is 2-0 against Moreno so I’m going with him.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: Alexandre Pantoja. He has Moreno’s number and goes to 3-0 against him.

***

Fighters picking Brandon Moreno: Jan Blachowicz, Brandon Royval, Kyle Nelson, Shannon Ross, Max Griffin, Modestas Bukauskas

Fighters picking Alexandre Pantoja: Grant Dawson, Terrance McKinney, Alexandre Pantoja, Chris Duncan