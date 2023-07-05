UFC 290 | Pro fighters make their picks for Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2 title fight

By Cole Shelton - July 5, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 290, Brandon Moreno looks to defend his flyweight title as he rematches Alexandre Pantoja. It’s technically the third fight as they fought on TUF but it was an exhibition so it doesn’t count, but Pantoja has won both of them. Heading into the fight, Moreno is a -205 favorite while the Brazilian is a +158 underdog on FanDuel.

Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja

Ahead of the fight at UFC 290, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are split in this one but the slight majority lean towards Moreno getting his hand raised and defending his belt.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2:

Jan Blachowicz, UFC light heavyweight: Brandon Moreno avenges the losses.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I think Moreno gets it done.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: Pantoja gets it done, three times in a row and I think he finishes him. I like Brandon Moreno a lot but I think Pantoja is the number one flyweight.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m leaning toward Brandon Moreno. He is probably going to edge out a decision here as it’s hard to outwork him over five rounds.

Shannon Ross, UFC flyweight: I think Brandon Moreno. Everyone has seen him getting better and better and I think he avenges those losses to Pantoja.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Pantoja beat him both times and I think the third time is a charm, I think Moreno gets it done.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I think Moreno has improved so much and he will finally beat Pantoja.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I want to go with Moreno but I think Pantoja just has his number, honestly.

Kamuela Kirk, UFC lightweight: Pantoja has been looking like a monster and is 2-0 against Moreno so I’m going with him.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: Alexandre Pantoja. He has Moreno’s number and goes to 3-0 against him.

Fighters picking Brandon Moreno: Jan Blachowicz, Brandon Royval, Kyle Nelson, Shannon Ross, Max Griffin, Modestas Bukauskas

Fighters picking Alexandre Pantoja: Grant Dawson, Terrance McKinney, Alexandre Pantoja, Chris Duncan

