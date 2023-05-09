search

Conor McGregor tells Henry Cejudo to “dust if off and come back” following recent Twitter feud

By Jeffrey Walter - May 8, 2023

Conor McGregor has seemingly buried the hatchet with Henry Cejudo, only a day after the two engaged in some heated exchanges on Twitter.

It was just two nights ago in the main event of UFC 288 that Cejudo (16-3 MMA) fell just short in his bid to reclaim the promotion’s bantamweight championship from Aljamain Sterling.

Following the result, which was a split decision setback for ‘Triple C’, fellow former UFC ‘champ-champ’ Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) took to social media insulting the Olympic Gold Medalist for his comeback performance.

“Easiest money I’ve ever made. Not a scratch on Aljo! Congrats Funkmaster! Good little fighter is Henry but give it a rest with these agendas all the time. The guy is sub 20 fights in his career. His little feints an all ahaha omg please teach me mastermind lol. Done the splits like a stripper and got dumped on his ass he did hahaha oh lord it’s tasty.” – McGregor tweeted and later deleted.

In addition, ‘Notorious’ posted the following video (shared by XcellentMMA) insulting Henry Cejudo’s performance:

“Alright here we go. Coach MacDaddy in the place. Congrats ‘Funkmaster’, great fight! I knew you were going to win that my man, easiest money I’ve ever made. I already went shopping in advance. Got everything Gucci’d out. You know yourself; fresh gear. Let me just put this down and show you what’s up. Coach MacDaddy in the place. Ok Henry, this one is for you my man. Some of the things. Oh my god. You blew my f**… I couldn’t believe what I was seeing right. So, you were he like this right.” McGregor said standing in southpaw posture. “And you were doing this (McGregor lifts up his knee). You were doing this little thing and I was like what is that man? I’ve never seen that. This guy’s a f**king genius, yeah? So you were doing where you went yeah (lifts knee again and then switches stances), if you’d have just done it this way. Man, you would have f**king cleaned shop bro. You would have took him to the cleaners my man. I’m Coach MacDaddy and I don’t charge a fee cuz I’m already set, yeah.”

Henry Cejudo responded to Conor’s coaching troll job video yesterday evening with the following insults on Twitter:

“Hey Conor McGregor, your grappling is so you bad you can’t even submit a clean urine sample. I’ve seen more intimidating men on a can of Bud Light.”

Although their back-and-forth banter appeared to be escalating, cooler heads prevailed when Henry Cejudo jokingly thanked Conor McGregor for his comedic insults and ‘Notorious’ replied by telling ‘Triple C’ to get back on the horse.”

“Haha my please! Good fight. Dust it off and come back. God bless” – McGregor replied.

After pondering the idea of announcing his second career retirement in the immediate aftermath of his UFC 288 loss, Henry Cejudo has since decided he will fight on and called out surging bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili to be his next opponent.

