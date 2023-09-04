Henry Cejudo takes aim at Merab Dvalishvili after ‘The Machine’ proclaims himself the number one contender to Sean O’Malley

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has taken a shot at Merab Dvalishvili over the number one contender spot at bantamweight.

The future of the UFC bantamweight championship is somewhat unclear. While we know that Sean O’Malley is the champion after his TKO win over Aljamain Sterling, nobody knows who his next challenger will be. Some want it to be Sterling again in a rematch, others have suggested Merab Dvalishvili, and O’Malley himself has requested former foe Marlon Vera.

Whatever the case may be, there are some great match-ups on the table – and we’re intrigued to see how it plays out.

When it comes to Henry Cejudo and Dvalishvili, though, it feels more and more likely that these two will end up squaring off at some point.