Henry Cejudo takes aim at Merab Dvalishvili after ‘The Machine’ proclaims himself the number one contender to Sean O’Malley
Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has taken a shot at Merab Dvalishvili over the number one contender spot at bantamweight.
The future of the UFC bantamweight championship is somewhat unclear. While we know that Sean O’Malley is the champion after his TKO win over Aljamain Sterling, nobody knows who his next challenger will be. Some want it to be Sterling again in a rematch, others have suggested Merab Dvalishvili, and O’Malley himself has requested former foe Marlon Vera.
Whatever the case may be, there are some great match-ups on the table – and we’re intrigued to see how it plays out.
When it comes to Henry Cejudo and Dvalishvili, though, it feels more and more likely that these two will end up squaring off at some point.
You have such a lack of power that can’t even finish your tweet. https://t.co/AE1bKQvXRl
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 4, 2023
Cejudo goes after Dvalishvili
Dvalishvili: “Every UFC win since my 1st in 2018 I called out @SugaSeanMMA @ufc and Sean ignored my call outs. I say I don’t want to fight my teammate and brother @funkmasterMMA and the media goes crazy! If there is no immediate rematch I am number one for this title match. There should be NO questi”
Cejudo: “You have such a lack of power that can’t even finish your tweet.”
There’s a whole lot that needs to be resolved at 135 pounds. Alas, while the title picture is convoluted, that doesn’t mean we can’t have a fun match-up thrown in there while we figure out what’s going on.
Both men seem to want it, and the same goes for the fans.
Are you excited by the idea of seeing Henry Cejudo square off with Merab Dvalishvili? Would the winner earn a crack at the title? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
