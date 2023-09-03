Ian Machado Garry details how Conor McGregor has served as an inspiration for him: “He’s someone people are gonna look up to”

Ian Machado Garry Speaks On Conor McGregor

During an interview with Severe MMA, Ian Machado Garry discussed how he’s been inspired by Conor McGregor (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“Look, it’s inevitable that Conor is gonna have inspiration (on) my career, look at where we grew up. Look at it. …The mayhem that that man caused in Ireland, just, it feels like that man is part of the f—king religion of the country now. He’s someone people are gonna look up to and draw inspiration from for years to come.

“Because what he did was sensational and the way he did it — in the way he took over the USA and the pandemonium that he caused in Vegas with the fans, and just the excitement. The build of the fights was different than anything we’d ever seen. He changed the game forever. And as a young kid who’s excited by what he did, absolutely, there’s going to be comparisons, but also I’m from Dublin, Ireland.

“I was the new generation of Irish fighters in the UFC. And obviously, having that inspiration from Conor drove me what I’m here to do. I’m here to do my own career.”

With that said, Garry also made it clear that he’s looking to make waves in his own way. With a perfect pro MMA record of 13-0, Garry has been getting noticed. He’s fresh off a unanimous decision win over Neil Magny, and it was a dominant showing. Time will tell how far he can go inside the Octagon.