Merab Dvalishvili accepts challenge from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo: “I will take another of Aljamain Sterling’s leftovers… For now!”

Merab Dvalishvili has accepted the challenge he received from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

UFC 288 took place last Saturday, May 6th which saw Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA) defeat Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) via split decision in the main event. With the victory, Sterling has successfully defended his bantamweight title 3 times.

Following the defeat, Cejudo spoke with Joe Rogan inside the Octagon and implied he wasn’t sure what would be next for ‘Triple C’.

Ultimately, after a good sleep and some reflection, Cejudo, 36, has taken to social media advising he’s not going anywhere. With retirement off the table, Cejudo named who he hopes will be his next opponent.

Henry Cejudo took to ‘Twitter‘ challenging Merab Dvalishvili:

“This sh*t is far from over! @danawhite I want @merab.dvalishvili head on a plate! #ufcboston”

The quick response from the number 1 ranked bantamweight, Dvalishvili, came via way of a tweet:

Let’s Go! I will take another of @funkmasterMMA ‘s leftovers .. for now! https://t.co/I7jVSbcaxp — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) May 8, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA) is on a winning streak, he’s had 9 consecutive victories inside the Octagon, the latest coming against Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) this past March.

Should Dana White and the UFC be listening, it would mean the potential clash between Cejudo and Dvalishvili could take place as soon as Saturday August 19th, at UFC 292, which is scheduled to take place in the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Already rumoured to be on that card is a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA). O’Malley last defeated Petr Yan in October of 2022 at UFC 280. The 28 year old ‘Sugar’ has made a name for himself and is looking to fight for the title belt.

Would you like to see Cejudo vs Dvalishvili and Sterling vs O’Malley battle it out this summer? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!