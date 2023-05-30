Henry Cejudo slams Tyson Fury after talk of fighting Jon Jones in the UFC: “He’s not fighting anybody!”

Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo has taken aim at Tyson Fury.

‘The Gypsy King’ is still attempting to book his return to the boxing ring. Fury has been out of competition since a December knockout win over Derek Chisora. That was the British star’s third lopsided victory over ‘Del Boy’, and moved him one step closer to a fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

However, plans for an April showdown at Wembley Stadium fell through. As of now, the two are eyeing a clash in December in Saudi Arabia, but that too has had issues getting finalized. Nonetheless, Fury seemingly got tired of negotiations and called out Jon Jones earlier this month after some comments made by Joe Rogan.

To his credit, ‘Bones’ offered to welcome the heavyweight boxer to the octagon. Later, Dana White offered to book the fight, as long as it happened in a UFC cage. For his part, Fury quickly backed down from the offer and called out Anthony Joshua.

The whole series of events appears to have gotten on the nerves of Henry Cejudo. In a video published to his YouTube channel, ‘Triple C’ slammed Tyson Fury for backing down from the challenge. Along with that, the former UFC champion took aim at the boxer’s resume as lacking.

“Tyson Fury, you have an offer by the most powerful mixed-martial-arts promoter in history, Dana White,” Henry Cejudo stated in the video. “Will you get paid more than you have been in boxing? One-hundred percent. Jon Jones is up for grabs, Jon Jones will fight you. Jon Jones will fight you any day of the damn week. My question is Tyson Fury all talk? Is he just out there for media attention?”

He continued, “Because the only person I can really think of that he beat, and it was like 15 years ago, he wasn’t in his prime, was [Wladimir] Klitschko. I can’t think of another person that Tyson Fury has really beaten where I’ve really been impressed by, he’s not fighting anybody. If you’re in this for the entertainment, f*ck it, fight Jon Jones! You’re not fighting anybody!”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Do you want to see Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury?