Tyson Fury sends first message to Anthony Joshua ahead of possible September bout

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has sent his first message to Anthony Joshua.

‘The Gpysy King’ is still attempting to book his return to the boxing ring. Fury last competed in December, in a trilogy bout against Derek Chisora. In that outing, the British star scored his third, and likely final, lopsided win over ‘Del Boy’. This time, defeating the contender by tenth-round stoppage.

Following the victory, the heavyweight champion had a face-off in the ring with Oleksandr Usyk. The two were eyeing an April clash at Wembley Stadium, but that bout has instead been dropped in favor of a targeted December bout in Saudi Arabia. As a result, Fury has a bit of waiting to do.

Earlier this week, Tyson Fury made headlines by hinting at his next fight. During a press tour in Australia, the heavyweight champion stated his plans to fight Dempsey McKean. Naturally, the response to the fight was lukewarm at best, which likely led to his talks with Anthony Joshua.

‘AJ’ is also targeting a December return, against Deontay Wilder. Furthermore, promoters are hoping to book Joshua vs. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ on the same night as Fury’s clash against Usyk. Granted, there’s still a lot that has to be done in order to make the event come to fruition.

RELATED: TYSON FURY CHANGES TUNE, NOW IN TALKS TO BOX ANTHONY JOSHUA IN THE UK

Nonetheless, Tyson Fury sent a message to his longtime foe earlier today on social media. Earlier today reports again emerged that he would fight Joshua, with the targeted clash to take place at Wembley Stadium in September. While the fight still hasn’t been confirmed, the trash talk is already starting.

On Twitter, the WBC Heavyweight champion called out ‘AJ’ to make the bout official. Fury stated that he didn’t plan to chase Anthony Joshua around the world to make the fight happen and that the ball is now in his court.

A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the world 🌎 what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… pic.twitter.com/ozNs9w0b8K — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 26, 2023

“A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium

its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the world what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure on. the ball is now on your side..”

What do you make of this news? Do you believe Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua will happen?