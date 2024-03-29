Georges St-Pierre explains why he believes Jon Jones is the GOAT: “It’s hard to have an argument”

By Cole Shelton - March 28, 2024

Georges St-Pierre says it’s hard to deny that Jon Jones is the greatest fighter of all time.

Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones

Jones is the current UFC heavyweight champion and previously reigned over the light heavyweight division for many years. He’s considered one of, if not the best MMA fighter of all time by many fans and fellow fighters. Among those supporters is ‘GSP’, who is also in the GOAT conversation, as the Canadian believes Jones is the greatest MMA fighter for a variety of reasons.

“If you ask me in terms of where we are now, I think it’s hard to find someone better than Jon Jones. Jon Jones is extremely but he’s also extremely tough, people have no idea how tough he is. I’ve trained with him, I’ve seen him going through the grind. He’s so freaking tough,” St-Pierre said on Pound 4 Pound about Jones as the GOAT.

“I remember fights with Vitor Belfort, his arm got dislocated and he fought with a dislocated arm. Even in one of his fights his toe was broken. Most of the time when you have a guy that is very talented, it doesn’t come with toughness,” St-Pierre continued. “Jon Jones is the full package, he’s got everything, elite striker, elite grappler, he’s good everywhere, of course, there are things people will say he did this, he did that, in terms of who’s the best, and he came back, beat Ciryl Gane the way he did. It’s hard to have an argument.”

It is interesting that Georges St-Pierre thinks it is hard to even have an argument about who is the GOAT, as he believes strongly it is Jon Jones. However, some pundits point to Jon’s failed drug tests as reason enough for ‘Bones’ to be removed from the GOAT conversation.

Jon Jones is 27-1 and one NC as a pro and coming off a submission win over Ciryl Gane to win the heavyweight title. He also defended his light heavyweight title 11 times and also is the youngest UFC champion in history.

