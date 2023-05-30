Video | Sean O’Malley flaunts his tools ahead of UFC 292 title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “This f**king left hand can’t wait to meet Aljo’s chin”

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has started training camp for his return.

‘Sugar’ has been out of action since a high-profile clash with former champion Petr Yan last October. The bout was the biggest test of O’Malley’s career to date, as ‘No Mercy’ pushed the pace for all three rounds. After 15 minutes of action, it was the young bantamweight star who got the victory by split decision.

That win has earned him a shot at reigning bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling. ‘The Funk Master’ is fresh off his return at UFC 288 earlier this month against Henry Cejudo. In the main event, Sterling scored a split-decision victory to retain the gold and earn his third title defense. In the process, he set the record for most title defenses in the division’s history.

Following the main event, Sean O’Malley headed into the octagon for a face-off with the champion. Just a few short weeks after UFC 288, the two are already booked to fight in August. They are now expected to headline UFC 292, in the company’s return to Boston. Well, that’s the goal anyway, as Sterling has stated he might need more time to recover.

Nonetheless, Dana White has been steadfast in the idea that Sterling must defend the title in August. Furthermore, the promoter stated if the champion couldn’t, then he would make an interim championship. For his part, Henry Cejudo later offered to be one-half of any possible interim bout.

Nonetheless, Sean O’Malley is going to be fighting someone in August, and he’s already in training camp. Earlier today, ‘Sugar’ uploaded a video to Instagram showing pad work alongside his coach, Tim Welch. O’Malley added in the caption that he can’t wait for his left hand to meet the bantamweight champion.

“Sharpening the tools. This fuckin left hand can’t wait to meet Aljos chin Aug 19th in Boston.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Sean O’Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling?