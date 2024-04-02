Jon Jones training partner refutes the notion that ‘Bones’ should fight Tom Aspinall over Stipe Miocic: “Him beating Tom, what are people gonna say?”

Jon Jones training partner is refuting the notion that ‘Bones’ should fight Tom Aspinall over Stipe Miocic.

Jones (27-1 MM) was scheduled to fight Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) in a title bout last November at UFC 295, but the fight was cancelled due to ‘Bones’ tearing a pectoral tendon in training camp.

In its place, Aspinall (14-3 MMA) fought Sergei Pavlovich ((18-2 MMA) for the interim heavyweight championship, with Aspinall coming out the victor after knocking out Pavlovich.

Following the win, Aspinall tried to make his case that he should be awarded the heavyweight title. Of course that never came to fruition, but Aspinall and others believe the Brit should get his shot with Jones for gold.

However, both Jones and the UFC are targeting the rebooking of the Miocic fight.

UFC heavyweight Yorgan De Castro (9-5 MMA), who frequently trains with Jones, firmly believes it should be Stipe vs. Jones next.

De Castro, speaking with ‘MMA News‘ stated:

“I think Tom Aspinall, okay, he’s a young guy, he’s well-rounded, a big dude. I mean, I love Tom Aspinall, but who did Tom Aspinall beat? We’ve gotta give Jon Jones his respect. He’s looking to fight Stipe or Francis (Ngannou) because of the name. This is probably gonna be his last fight.”

Elaborating, De Castro said:

“If he beats Stipe, Stipe is one of the best to ever do it. Francis Ngannou is the scariest man walking alive, so that makes sense. He (Jones) told me personally that he would love to fight Francis. That’s the thing that will get him off the bed. I know too he respects Tom Aspinall. But Tom Aspinall is young. Fighters go through moments in life. Jon, now he gets to choose what he’s going to do. I honestly don’t think he should fight Tom Aspinall… Him beating Tom, what are people gonna say? … Who’d he beat?”

Certainly not a glowing review by De Castro on Aspinall.

Do you agree that Tom Aspinall needs to fight some bigger names in the Octagon before getting his shot at Jon Jones?

