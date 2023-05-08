search

Henry Cejudo responds to callout from UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno

By Chris Taylor - May 7, 2023

Former ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo has responded after being called out by reigning UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

Brandon Moreno, Henry Cejudo, UFC, UFC 288

Cejudo (16-3 MMA) returned to the Octagon for the first time in over three years in the headliner of last night’s UFC 288 event, colliding with Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA) for the promotion‘s undisputed bantamweight championship.

‘Triple C’ was looking to reclaim the 135lbs title he never lost, while ‘Funkmaster’ was looking to make history by becoming the first bantamweight champion to record three consecutive title defenses.

The highly anticipated matchup went the full five rounds and after twenty-five minutes of action fans and fighters alike seemed split on who actually won the contest. Ultimately the judges were also split in their decision making, as Aljamain Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47).

Shortly following Cejudo’s setback, reigning UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno took to Instagram where he called out his former friend and training partner.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brandon Moreno (@theassassinbaby)

“Henry Cejudo don’t retire yet, please wait for me, I’m going to win my fight in July and then we can finish business, main event in Mexico City, I go to 135 lbs, fuck belts, just you and me in the Octagon!!”

When Cejudo was asked about Moreno’s callout at the UFC 288 post-fight press conference he responded with the following:

“I guess now everybody wants a piece of me, huh? I guess we’ll talk about it. Money talks. If the UFC wants to put it together and there’s a nice little budget in for both. I ain’t doing it in Mexico, though. Hell no. We can do it here in America.”

Henry Cejudo and Brandon Moreno of course have a history. ‘The Assassin Baby’ used to be brought in as a training partner for ‘Triple C’ during the early stages of the former ‘champ-champ’s’ career. The pair would later have a following out, this after Cejudo snubbed picking Moreno on his team for The Ultimate Fighter, and Brandon went on to train and form a friendship with Henry’s then-rival Joseph Benavidez instead.

Moreno is slated to defend his flyweight championship against Alexandre Pantoja in the co-headliner of July’s UFC 290 event.

Would you like to see Henry Cejudo and Brandon Moreno settle their differences inside of the Octagon this fall? Who do you think would emerge victorious? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Brandon Moreno Henry Cejudo UFC

