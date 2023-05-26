search

Henry Cejudo confirms desire to be backup fighter for UFC 292: “Let’s make an interim fight between me & Sean O’Malley”

By Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

Henry Cejudo has confirmed UFC President Dana White’s claim.

The UFC has booked a bantamweight title fight between 135-pound titleholder Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. The bout is set to take place on August 19. As of late, Sterling and the UFC have been at odds. It stems from how the booking was handled, given that Sterling is coming off a five-round title fight against Cejudo. He still feels banged up.

Henry Cejudo Wants In As Backup

White told media members that Cejudo was quick to offer his services as a replacement opponent to take on O’Malley. Taking to his YouTube channel, “Triple C” revealed that he did indeed throw his name in the hat in case the UFC feels the need to have an interim championship in place this summer (via MMAMania.com).

“If Aljamain Sterling is playing this game that he’s not ready, he needs a little more time, let’s make an interim fight between me and Sean O’Malley,” Cejudo said. “It’s a bigger fight, it’s what the UFC wanted initially. It’s the same reason why they brought me out to chase and beat Aljamain Sterling. After a three-year layoff, coming back, losing by split decision, being ranked now No. 3, that puts me in a really good position.”

Cejudo initially targeted Sterling’s teammate Merab Dvalishvili. Recently, Dvalishvili underwent hand surgery. He won’t be able to throw a punch in training for three months as he recovers. That’s why Cejudo wouldn’t hesitate if given the opportunity to fight O’Malley for the interim gold.

“I wanted Merab, and I’m still willing to wait for Merab. But if that fight with Sean O’Malley happens to open up, I’m 100 percent in,” Cejudo said.

