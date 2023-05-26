search

Tyson Fury changes tune, now in talks to box Anthony Joshua in the UK

By Cole Shelton - May 26, 2023

Tyson Fury may not be fighting Demsey McKean after all.

Earlier this week it was reported that Fury was in talks to return in August in Australia against McKean. The fight was a bit of a disappointment for boxing fans as many had hoped Fury’s next fight would be against Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua.

Yet, not even a week after the report came out, ESPN’s Mike Coppinger is now reporting that Fury’s camp has changed their tune and is now in talks to face Joshua in the UK in September. According to Coppinger, the talks began earlier this week between Fury’s promoter, George Warren, and Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn.

After Oleksandr Usyk was booked to face Daniel Dubois on August 12 in Poland, Fury turned his attention to Joshua as he is looking to have his first fight of 2023 this summer. Of course, there were rumors of Fury-Usyk and Joshua-Wilder on the same card in Saudi Arabia, but that hasn’t come to fruition yet so Fury is looking to put his titles on the line against Joshua in what would be a massive match between the top two British heavyweights.

Tyson Fury (33-0-1) is coming off a TKO win over Derek Chisora back in December and prior to that, he stopped Dillian Whyte. Prior to the matchup against Whyte, Fury had picked up back-to-back wins over Deontay Wilder to cement himself as the best heavyweight.

Anthony Joshua (25-3) returned to the win column last time out with a lackluster decision win over Jermaine Franklin. Prior to that, he lost back-to-back fights to Oleksandr Usyk to lose his heavyweight titles. In his career, the Brit holds notable wins over Alexander Povetkin, Joseph Parker, Andy Ruiz Jr., and Wladimir Klitschko. He’s also the former WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion.

