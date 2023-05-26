Anthony Smith thinks Kamaru Usman is in for a “tough fight” against Khamzat Chimaev
Anthony Smith believes it could be tough sledding for Kamaru Usman in a showdown with Khamzat Chimaev.
Usman, the former UFC Welterweight Champion, has been calling to fight Chimaev. “Borz” has responded, also expressing his desire for the matchup. The initial holdup appears to have been Usman wanting to make it a catchweight fight. With that said, UFC President Dana White insists “The Nigerian Nightmare” is pounding the table for the match.
“Tough Fight” For Kamaru Usman?
During an episode of the “Believe You Me” podcast, Anthony Smith chimed in on the bout, and he feels Usman may have a rough go against Chimaev (via MMAFighting.com).
“It’s a bold move, for sure,” Smith said on Believe You Me. “It says a lot about where he is mentally because I think a lot of people were kind of writing him off just a little bit and saying, ‘Oh, he’s done. He’s probably just gonna kind of fade off into retirement.’ But him wanting to fight Khamzat is the total opposite of that.
“That’s a tough fight for Kamaru if I’m just being very honest and fair with my analysis. I think what he does well kind of fits right into Khamzat’s game. I think maybe a younger less beat-up Kamaru, I think that fight’s a little bit different. He’s not as much of a wrestler as he used to be. He used to chase the takedown relentlessly. I don’t think he even has the capability to really do that anymore just with his knees and some of that stuff.”
Usman has lost two straight bouts to Leon Edwards. While a three-fight skid once seemed impossible for Usman, it’s a very real possibility. The former welterweight king is looking to remind fight fans just how elite he is.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
