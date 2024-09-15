Henry Cejudo takes aim at “bums” Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley after UFC 306: “I’m teaching wrestling for cokeheads”

By Harry Kettle - September 15, 2024

Henry Cejudo has taken a shot at both Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley following the result of the UFC 306 main event.

Henry Cejudo

As we know, Henry Cejudo is a former two-weight UFC champion. As we also know, he’s established himself as something of a troll in recent times. Throughout the course of the last five years, he has made it known that he wants to carve out an entirely new persona for himself. As such, we’ve seen the creation of ‘Triple C’.

RELATED: Video | New champs Merab Dvalishvili and Valentina Shevchenko show off their dance moves backstage at UFC 306

The former bantamweight king hasn’t been at the top of the mountain for nearly five years now. Alas, that hasn’t stopped him from poking fun at other fighters in his former weight classes. This has included Sean O’Malley, the same man who wound up losing his belt to Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC last night.

Cejudo, who was also beaten convincingly by Dvalishvili in their own fight, had the following to say to ‘Suga’ in the immediate aftermath.

Cejudo goes after O’Malley and McGregor

“Hey O’Methyl…You wanted to be the next Conor McGregor – well now you are. Neither of you bums can defend a takedown. I’m teaching “Wrestling for Cokeheads” at 8 AM. See you in the morning. @SugaSeanMMA”

There’s a very real possibility of Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley squaring off in their next respective bouts. After all, there’s a story there, and you could argue the winner would’ve done enough to earn another crack at the bantamweight crown. Either way, though, this feud is far from over.

Would you be interested in seeing Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley face off inside the Octagon? If they did fight, who would you back to win and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

