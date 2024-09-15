Henry Cejudo takes aim at “bums” Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley after UFC 306: “I’m teaching wrestling for cokeheads”

Henry Cejudo has taken a shot at both Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley following the result of the UFC 306 main event.

As we know, Henry Cejudo is a former two-weight UFC champion. As we also know, he’s established himself as something of a troll in recent times. Throughout the course of the last five years, he has made it known that he wants to carve out an entirely new persona for himself. As such, we’ve seen the creation of ‘Triple C’.

RELATED: Video | New champs Merab Dvalishvili and Valentina Shevchenko show off their dance moves backstage at UFC 306

The former bantamweight king hasn’t been at the top of the mountain for nearly five years now. Alas, that hasn’t stopped him from poking fun at other fighters in his former weight classes. This has included Sean O’Malley, the same man who wound up losing his belt to Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC last night.

Cejudo, who was also beaten convincingly by Dvalishvili in their own fight, had the following to say to ‘Suga’ in the immediate aftermath.