Ciryl Gane reveales the key mistake he made that resulted in his loss to Jon Jones

Ciryl Gane has opened up on his submission loss to Jon Jones back in March for the vacant heavyweight title.

Gane was fighting for the undisputed belt for the second time in his career after he had previously lost by decision to Francis Ngannou. Against Jones, the Frenchman entered the scrap with a ton of confidence. However, just moments into the fight, Ciryl Gane says he made a big mistake by throwing a big overhand punch that Jones used to get him down to the ground.

“I don’t know why exactly, but I cannot manage my distance very well during some moments, and I did a mistake,” Ciryl Gane said to MMAJunkie. “It wasn’t possible to manage the distance, and I did some stuff to break this atmosphere, and I did a mistake at this moment. Maybe he knew already I’m going to do this mistake, and he took his opportunity. … During all the camp Fernand Lopez told me every time we started training, jab and no big hand. Just jab. And what I did? A big hand. Big mistake, and he took the opportunity.”