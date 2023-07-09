Yair Rodriguez issues statement following TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290

By Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023

Yair Rodriguez has spoken out following his UFC 290 loss against Alexander Volkanovski.

Yair Rodriguez

Rodriguez and Volkanovski shared the Octagon in the main event of the show. This was an undisputed UFC Featherweight Championship bout. Rodriguez was the interim titleholder going into the fight. Volkanovski ended up rocking Rodriguez in the third round before taking him down to the mat. From there, Alex Volkanovski finished the fight with ground-and-pound.

Yair Rodriguez Speaks Following UFC 290 Loss

It was a disappointing outcome for Yair Rodriguez, but he has taken the time to express gratitude to those who have stayed by his side. He issued the following statement on his Instagram account.

“Thank you for being attentive friends. I know that the expectations were not fulfilled, the truth is that I had in my mind the vision of winning and the mentality. I can only say congratulations to Alex Volkanovski for an excellent performance and to his team as well. Nothing knocks us down, I said it before and I will continue to say it, resilience is something that is part of me and all Mexicans and it is also for men to accept defeat when it knocks on our door. This is not the only opportunity I will have to make all of you who love and support me proud, there will be many more to come! Viva Mexico today and always!”

Yair Rodriguez now falls to 15-4, 1 NC in his pro MMA career. This was his first undisputed UFC title fight. “El Pantera” will need to go back to the drawing board to figure out how he can get back in the title picture.

As of now, Volkanovski seemingly has the option to fight Ilia Topuria or have a rematch with UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev. Time will tell what is next for Alex “The Great.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

