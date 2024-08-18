Tai Tuivasa issues statement after suffering fifth straight loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 305

Tai Tuivasa has issued a statement following his fifth straight UFC defeat at the hands of Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

As we know, Tai Tuivasa is a true fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He goes out there to put on a show every single time, and for the most part, he succeeds. Unfortunately, over the course of the last few years, he’s fallen on hard times. Heading into UFC 305 last night, he was riding a four-fight losing streak.

Now, it’s five. He fell short in a battle with Jairzinho Rozenstruik, which saw both men have some great moments. Alas, Tuivasa wasn’t able to get the job done, as he prepares to go back to the drawing board.

In a short statement on social media, Tai had the following to say on the matter.