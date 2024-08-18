Tai Tuivasa issues statement after suffering fifth straight loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 305

By Harry Kettle - August 18, 2024

Tai Tuivasa has issued a statement following his fifth straight UFC defeat at the hands of Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Tai Tuivasa

As we know, Tai Tuivasa is a true fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He goes out there to put on a show every single time, and for the most part, he succeeds. Unfortunately, over the course of the last few years, he’s fallen on hard times. Heading into UFC 305 last night, he was riding a four-fight losing streak.

RELATED: UFC 305 Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Tai Tuivasa (Highlights)

Now, it’s five. He fell short in a battle with Jairzinho Rozenstruik, which saw both men have some great moments. Alas, Tuivasa wasn’t able to get the job done, as he prepares to go back to the drawing board.

In a short statement on social media, Tai had the following to say on the matter.

Tuivasa reflects

“F***. What a sport. I put my all into this camp and didn’t come away with the win. Big love to all my fans I put my all into this didn’t get the treats. My bad. Love you all the real ones. Live to fight another day. AUSSIE FANS I LOVE YOU C***S BEST IN THE BIZZO.”

At the age of 31, it certainly feels like there’s still a future for Tai Tuivasa in mixed martial arts. After all, heavyweight is the kind of division where anything could happen. With that being said, he certainly needs to think carefully about his next steps. This is a fighter who is constantly willing to put it all on the line in the name of entertaining the fans, but an 0-5 stretch is certainly cause for concern.

What do you believe is next for Tai Tuivasa in the UFC? Did you enjoy this fight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

