WATCH | Greg Hardy gets knocked out in boxing match

Greg Hardy was knocked out in his boxing match on Friday night.

Hardy was facing Alexander Flores as part of the Dallas Enforcers Team Combat League match at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the 17th round – of 18 rounds – Hardy got dropped and when he got back up he had some success against Flores.

Yet, after being the more aggressive fighter, Hardy was caught and dropped again and the ref immediately stopped the fight, with Flores winning the bout by KO.

Greg Hardy just got KO’d again 😳pic.twitter.com/suNlaAlcnQ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 3, 2023

With Hardy losing by knockout, he drops to 2-1 in the Team Combat League. He had picked up a decision win over Donte White – in a one-round fight – and knocked out Norman Neely in the first round, with both fights happening on May 18. The former NFL Pro Bowler turned to boxing after he fought out his UFC contract and wasn’t re-signed.

“What a run, ya boy is far from done just got some fine tuning to do. Thank you to all my fans and haters. I appreciate you all. Mostly i appreciate my coaches, family, and the @ufc for giving me the opportunity to shine bright,” Hardy wrote on Instagram.

Greg Hardy is 2-0 in boxing – as these Team Combat League matches don’t go on his pro record. His last boxing match was a decision win over Hasim Rahman Jr. and in his debut, KO’d Mike Cook. Earlier this year, Hardy make his BKFC debut and suffered a knockout loss to Josh Watson.

Alexander Flores (18-3-1) has fought some top-level heavyweight boxers as he suffered a 45-second knockout loss to Luis Ortiz back in November 2020. In his career, he has boxed the likes of Joseph Parker, Charles Martin, and Henry Namauu among others. This also wasn’t the first time Flores boxed an MMA fighter as he was part of Triller’s Triad Combat event in 2021 where he beat Matt Mitrione by decision.