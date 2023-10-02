Video | Greg Hardy snaps his losing skid, forces Gregory Corbin’s corner to throw in the towel

By Harry Kettle - October 2, 2023

Greg Hardy came out on top in his boxing return last weekend with a nice victory over Gregory Corbin.

Greg Hardy

During his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Greg Hardy wasn’t exactly the biggest fan favorite. His controversial past ensured that many looked down on him, with the former NFL star receiving heavy criticism until he was eventually released last year.

Ever since then, Hardy has gone on an interesting journey both in boxing and bare-knuckle boxing. Heading into his bout with Gregory Corbin over the weekend, he was 2-0 as a professional. However, in exhibition fights, he’d experienced mixed fortunes with a handful of losses to his name.

RELATED: WATCH | GREG HARDY GETS KNOCKED OUT IN BOXING MATCH

Thankfully for him, he got back on the winning trail against Corbin as the contest was stopped between the first and second round when Corbin’s corner threw in the towel.

Hardy’s big return

Greg Hardy will never win over those who have questioned or doubted him in the past. However, at the age of 35, it seems as if he’s still set on trying to make a career for himself in the fight game. It’s unlikely we’ll ever see him venture into mixed martial arts again given how his UFC tenure ended, but boxing appears to be where he’ll stay for the time being.

In terms of what’s next, nobody really knows. He has the kind of name value that should ensure plenty of folks will come out of the woodwork in search of an opportunity to fight him. Alas, it remains to be seen as to what kind of route he wants to go down.

What did you think of Greg Hardy’s big victory? Are you interested in seeing what he does for the remainder of his combat sports career? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Greg Hardy

