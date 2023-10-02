Video | Greg Hardy snaps his losing skid, forces Gregory Corbin’s corner to throw in the towel

Greg Hardy came out on top in his boxing return last weekend with a nice victory over Gregory Corbin.

During his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Greg Hardy wasn’t exactly the biggest fan favorite. His controversial past ensured that many looked down on him, with the former NFL star receiving heavy criticism until he was eventually released last year.

Ever since then, Hardy has gone on an interesting journey both in boxing and bare-knuckle boxing. Heading into his bout with Gregory Corbin over the weekend, he was 2-0 as a professional. However, in exhibition fights, he’d experienced mixed fortunes with a handful of losses to his name.

Thankfully for him, he got back on the winning trail against Corbin as the contest was stopped between the first and second round when Corbin’s corner threw in the towel.