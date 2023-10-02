Mike Perry receives BKFC callout from longtime UFC contender: “I can’t want to beat up this a**hole”

BKFC star Mike Perry has been called out by former UFC sensation Francisco Trinaldo for a bare-knuckle boxing match.

It’s no secret at this stage to say that Mike Perry belongs in bare-knuckle boxing. He’s become an even bigger star than from his time in the UFC, with a parade of fighters and celebrities wanting to take him on in the ring. Of course, he can’t face them all, despite how much he’d probably want to do so.

Francisco Trinaldo, meanwhile, was released from the Ultimate Fighting Championship at the start of this year. He’s been looking for a new venture ever since and it appears as if he wants a real challenge, calling out Perry in a recent interview.