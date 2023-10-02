Mike Perry receives BKFC callout from longtime UFC contender: “I can’t want to beat up this a**hole”

By Harry Kettle - October 2, 2023

BKFC star Mike Perry has been called out by former UFC sensation Francisco Trinaldo for a bare-knuckle boxing match.

Mike Perry

It’s no secret at this stage to say that Mike Perry belongs in bare-knuckle boxing. He’s become an even bigger star than from his time in the UFC, with a parade of fighters and celebrities wanting to take him on in the ring. Of course, he can’t face them all, despite how much he’d probably want to do so.

RELATED: MIKE PERRY SAYS HE NEVER CONSIDERED GOING BACK TO THE UFC IN FREE AGENCY BECAUSE “THE PAY CUT WOULD HAVE BEEN TOO MASSIVE”

Francisco Trinaldo, meanwhile, was released from the Ultimate Fighting Championship at the start of this year. He’s been looking for a new venture ever since and it appears as if he wants a real challenge, calling out Perry in a recent interview.

Trinaldo wants Perry

“I can’t want to beat up this a******,” Trinaldo told MMA Fighting. “I’m sure I can go to BKFC and put a beating on him. He keeps saying there’s no man out there to fight him, yet here I am. I can’t wait, man. I think that’s a good fight.”

“It would be a bloody fight,” Trinaldo said. “I won’t make things easy for him. I was born for this. His boxing is good, but I know mine is better.”

“BKFC will pay me good money, because people want to see me in there after my career in the UFC,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of fights in the UFC, and now I want to fight at BKFC. And I’m coming for Mike Perry.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Would you be interested in seeing Francisco Trinaldo take on Mike Perry in bare-knuckle boxing? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

BKFC Francisco Trinaldo Mike Perry

