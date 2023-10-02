UFC CEO Dana White takes aim at Stephen Espinoza over ONE Championship production blunder

By Harry Kettle - October 2, 2023

UFC CEO and president Dana White has taken aim at Stephen Espinoza as their war of words continues.

Stephen Espinoza and Dana White

Between Dana White and Stephen Espinoza, there’s a lot of bad blood. The two men have both built a legacy for themselves in combat sports, but that doesn’t mean they have an overwhelming amount of respect for one another. They’ve both been through big highs and big lows with the UFC and Showtime but in recent years, their feud has been steadily growing with many unsavory words being shared between them.

After recent comments made by Espinoza regarding the UFC, White hit back and questioned the production quality of Showtime. Now, he’s used a ONE Championship blunder to tease Espinoza once again.

White’s big chip

“Espinoza has taken over the production for One FC.”

We all know that Dana White doesn’t always play well with others. He’s built a real legacy for himself as one of the most fascinating characters in the combat sports game, and especially in mixed martial arts. However, if he’s got an opinion – no matter how negative – he’s going to make it known to the world.

Espinoza hasn’t been above hitting back at White, as we know, but it does feel somewhat futile for them to be carrying on with this rivalry. Either way, the comments will likely continue, which should lead to some more interesting tidbits from media scrums and press conferences.

What do you think about the feud between Dana White and Stephen Espinoza? Do you have a horse in this race? What do you believe has a higher production quality – major Showtime boxing events or UFC pay-per-views? Let us know your thoughts on this debate, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

