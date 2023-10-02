UFC CEO Dana White takes aim at Stephen Espinoza over ONE Championship production blunder

UFC CEO and president Dana White has taken aim at Stephen Espinoza as their war of words continues.

Between Dana White and Stephen Espinoza, there’s a lot of bad blood. The two men have both built a legacy for themselves in combat sports, but that doesn’t mean they have an overwhelming amount of respect for one another. They’ve both been through big highs and big lows with the UFC and Showtime but in recent years, their feud has been steadily growing with many unsavory words being shared between them.

After recent comments made by Espinoza regarding the UFC, White hit back and questioned the production quality of Showtime. Now, he’s used a ONE Championship blunder to tease Espinoza once again.