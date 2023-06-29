UFC fighter Grant Dawson takes aim at PFL for suspending his teammates Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio: “That’s a boycott PFL situation”

UFC fighter Grant Dawson is taking aim at PFL for suspending his teammates Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio.

PFL (Professional Fighters League) officials announced the reasoning behind the suspensions were that the two fighters did not adhere to their contracted obligation of using their ‘best efforts … skills and abilities as a professional athlete to compete … and defeat any opponent’, adding that ‘it was very clear that Natan and Raush did not meet that contractual standard in yesterday’s bout.’

It was last Saturday, June 24th, that Schulte and Manfio were suspended via unanimous decision at PFL 6 after Shulte defeated Manfio in what is being called a ‘lackluster’ fight.

Schulte and Manfio are American Top Team teammates, friends and training partners.

Grant Dawson, speaking at the UFC 76 media day is taking aim at the PFL and calling foul (h/t MMAFighting):

“That’s a boycott PFL situation. Because that makes no sense. They’re two former champions, they’re two former tournament winners, and so for them to fight not even in the tournament, it makes no sense.”

Continuing Dawson said:

“I don’t know the whole story – I think there’s some politics that went behind it. Shane Burgos, who’s another good friend of mine, I’m happy he got in, but I think that’s why they did that.”

“I think they matched those two up and were hoping that some type of controversy would happen to where they could slip Shane Burgos into the tournament.”

Concluding, Grant Dawson said:

“Super happy for Shane, love that dude. But I think that was kind of the situation. I’m really bummed out for Natan.”

Grant Dawson (19-1) is preparing to meet Damir Ismagulov (24-2 MMA) this coming Saturday, July 1st at UFC Vegas 76 which takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Were you watching PFL 6? Do you agree with Dawson’s commentary that what the PFL did in suspending Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio was wrong?

