Cameron Saaiman defends Dricus du Plessis’ comments about becoming Africa’s first “true” UFC champion: “The controversy doesn’t change facts”

Cameron Saaiman has defended Dricus du Plessis’ comments about him possibly becoming the UFC’s first “true” African champion.

Next month, Dricus du Plessis faces the fight of his life. He’ll go head to head with Robert Whittaker, knowing that a win will earn him a shot at Israel Adesanya and the UFC middleweight championship. He’s unbeaten in the UFC up to this point but in the eyes of many, this is seen as a step too far. Of course, du Plessis doesn’t think so, and neither does Cameron Saaiman.

His fellow countryman is set to return to action himself on the same card. He’ll put his undefeated bantamweight record on the line. Of course, one of the biggest storylines heading in for du Plessis has nothing to do with Whittaker.

Instead, it’s to do with his comments about Israel Adesanya not being an African champion who actually resides and trains on the continent.

During a recent interview, Saaiman couldn’t help but defend his friend.