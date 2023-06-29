Sean O’Malley says if he could pick one person in the world not to be, it would be Dillon Danis: “Just put a bullet in my head”

By Susan Cox - June 29, 2023

Sean O’Malley says if he could pick one person in the world not to be, it would be Dillon Danis.

Sean O'Malley, UFC

‘El Jefe’ has an MMA record of 2-0, competing with Bellator. The New Jersey fighter also has a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt.

Danis has not fought since June 2019 at Bellator 222, where he defeated Max Humphrey (3-3 MMA) via first-round submission.

Perhaps the 29-year-old is best known for being a sparring partner to Conor McGregor.

Danis seemingly is always trying to keep relevant and is known to attract controversy or perhaps make it himself.

Earlier this year Danis was set to collide with popular YouTuber KSI in a boxing bout but ultimately pulled out.

KSI, Dillon Danis, Boxing, Misfits

Then came the news via Instagram that grappling promotion ‘Polaris’ are expecting Dillon Danis to compete for them in the near future.

Most recently Danis made claim to being a four-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion on his Instagram ‘bio’, a statement which was contested by fellow BJJ ace Gordon Ryan.

In the past, Sean O’Malley has made it known that there is no love lost between himself and Danis. ‘El Jefe’ had previously posted screenshots of supposed DM’s he received from ‘Suga’, which appear to be photo shopped and ultimately ‘fake’ news.

Sean O’Malley, speaking on his latest Podcast, had this to say about Dillon Danis:

“If I had to pick one person in this world not to be, it would be Dillon Danis. I’d be like holy s**t just put a bullet in my head. I do not want to be that guy.”

Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) is staying relevant by getting in the Octagon with Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA) on Saturday August 19th at UFC 292 which takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The bantamweight main event title fight is sure to draw a crowd, with O’Malley getting his first shot at the crown.

Do you agree with ‘Sugar’ that Danis is the last person in the world you’d want to be?

Share your thoughts in the comments on social media PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dillon Danis Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Grant Dawson

UFC fighter Grant Dawson takes aim at PFL for suspending his teammates Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio: “That’s a boycott PFL situation”

Susan Cox - June 29, 2023
Dricus Du Plessis
UFC

Cameron Saaiman defends Dricus du Plessis’ comments about becoming Africa’s first “true” UFC champion: “The controversy doesn't change facts”

Harry Kettle - June 29, 2023

Cameron Saaiman has defended Dricus du Plessis’ comments about him possibly becoming the UFC’s first “true” African champion.

Brandon Moreno
Brandon Moreno

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno hints at future career in Boxing: “I have this desire inside me”

Harry Kettle - June 29, 2023

UFC flyweight king Brandon Moreno has hinted at the possibility of him venturing into boxing in the future.

Damir Ismagulov
UFC

Damir Ismagulov eyes future clash with former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje: “I'll play with him like a little kitten”

Harry Kettle - June 29, 2023

Damir Ismagulov is interested in the idea of fighting fellow lightweight Justin Gaethje at some point in the future.

Grant Dawson
Grant Dawson

Grant Dawson reveals he and Damir Ismagulov have sparred and rolled with one another in the past: "Both of us know what the other person is trying to do"

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Grant Dawson is quite familiar with his UFC Vegas 76 opponent Damir Ismagulov.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Dana White announces Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kelvin Gastelum for co-main event of UFC Mexican Independence Day card

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023
Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee explains the difference between the old and new version of himself ahead of UFC Vegas 76: "I’ve got unproved and unfinished business"

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Kevin Lee believes he is a much different fighter ahead of his UFC return.

Sean Strickland
UFC

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland believes America needs to take women out of the workforce: “We need to put women back in the kitchen”

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Sean Strickland believes women need to be removed from the workforce.

SEan-Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reveals how Abus Magomedov fight was booked: "No idea who the f*ck he was"

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland still isn’t entirely sure who Abus Magomedov is.

Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski.
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski calls for future fight with Ilia Topuria: "Bring it on"

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski welcomes a future fight with Ilia Topuria.