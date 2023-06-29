Sean O’Malley says if he could pick one person in the world not to be, it would be Dillon Danis: “Just put a bullet in my head”

Sean O’Malley says if he could pick one person in the world not to be, it would be Dillon Danis.

‘El Jefe’ has an MMA record of 2-0, competing with Bellator. The New Jersey fighter also has a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt.

Danis has not fought since June 2019 at Bellator 222, where he defeated Max Humphrey (3-3 MMA) via first-round submission.

Perhaps the 29-year-old is best known for being a sparring partner to Conor McGregor.

Danis seemingly is always trying to keep relevant and is known to attract controversy or perhaps make it himself.

Earlier this year Danis was set to collide with popular YouTuber KSI in a boxing bout but ultimately pulled out.

Then came the news via Instagram that grappling promotion ‘Polaris’ are expecting Dillon Danis to compete for them in the near future.

Most recently Danis made claim to being a four-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion on his Instagram ‘bio’, a statement which was contested by fellow BJJ ace Gordon Ryan.

In the past, Sean O’Malley has made it known that there is no love lost between himself and Danis. ‘El Jefe’ had previously posted screenshots of supposed DM’s he received from ‘Suga’, which appear to be photo shopped and ultimately ‘fake’ news.

Sean O’Malley, speaking on his latest Podcast, had this to say about Dillon Danis:

“If I had to pick one person in this world not to be, it would be Dillon Danis. I’d be like holy s**t just put a bullet in my head. I do not want to be that guy.”

Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) is staying relevant by getting in the Octagon with Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA) on Saturday August 19th at UFC 292 which takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The bantamweight main event title fight is sure to draw a crowd, with O’Malley getting his first shot at the crown.

