The UFC’s roster purge continues as 6 more fighters part ways with the promotion

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has continued to release fighters with six more being let go from the promotion.

As we know, the UFC has a pretty substantial roster size. When you consider the fact that it only seems to be getting bigger courtesy of new signings, Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter, it’s amazing that they’ve even kept this many people on the books. With that being said, it seems as if they’re slowly but surely starting to trim things down.

The company has never been afraid to release fighters and it doesn’t seem like they’re going to stop when called upon. In this instance, when you look at the names, there appear to be several reasons as to why these moves may have been made.

As per the UFC Roster Tracker page on X, the following fighters are no longer under contract.

❌ Fighter removed: Herbert Burns — UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) October 10, 2024

❌ Fighter removed: Blake Bilder — UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) October 11, 2024

❌ Fighter removed: TJ Brown — UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) October 11, 2024

❌ Fighter removed: Jarjis Danho — UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) October 11, 2024

❌ Fighter removed: Yanis Ghemmouri — UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) October 11, 2024