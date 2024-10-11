The UFC’s roster purge continues as 6 more fighters part ways with the promotion

By Harry Kettle - October 11, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has continued to release fighters with six more being let go from the promotion.

Dana White Donald Trump

As we know, the UFC has a pretty substantial roster size. When you consider the fact that it only seems to be getting bigger courtesy of new signings, Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter, it’s amazing that they’ve even kept this many people on the books. With that being said, it seems as if they’re slowly but surely starting to trim things down.

RELATED: The UFC parts ways with seven fighters

The company has never been afraid to release fighters and it doesn’t seem like they’re going to stop when called upon. In this instance, when you look at the names, there appear to be several reasons as to why these moves may have been made.

As per the UFC Roster Tracker page on X, the following fighters are no longer under contract.

UFC releases six fighters

Herbert Burns

Burns made his way into the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series all the way back in 2019. He kickstarted his run with three really impressive finishes but since then, he’s lost four on the bounce. His most recent defeat was a TKO retirement loss to Jack Jenkins at UFC 305.

Blake Bilder

After winning his first UFC fight off the back of the Contender Series, Bilder was defeated by Kyle Nelson and Jeong Yeong Lee. He hasn’t competed in the promotion since back in February of this year.

TJ Brown

Brown last fought in the UFC when being submitted by Darren Elkins in October 2023, marking his second straight defeat. Despite going 1-2 outside of the promotion since then, he’s only just been removed from the roster.

Jarjis Danho

The 40-year-old last fought back in April 2021 when he knocked out Yorgan De Castro. Now, after over three years of inactivity, he has finally been released.

Yanis Ghemmouri

Ghemmouri has lost two straight to William Gomis and Payton Talbott. The latter defeat came at UFC 303 this past summer, and he has now been removed from the roster.

Christos Giagos

Giagos has lost four of his last five including a knockout defeat to Ignacio Bahamondes, which took place in April 2024.

Do any of these moves surprise you? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Khalil Rountree

Israel Adesanya gives Khalil Rountree props following UFC 307 effort against Alex Pereira

Fernando Quiles - October 11, 2024
Cain Velasquez, Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Cain Velasquez shares how he'd match up with Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall in his prime

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez sized up two of the top heavyweight fighters on the planet, Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, and how the fights would go in his prime.

Neil Magny, Carlos Prates
UFC

REPORT | Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates booked for November 9th headliner

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2024

Experience meets youth on November 9th, as a UFC welterweight clash between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates is reportedly set to headline UFC Vegas 100.

Jorge Masvidal
UFC

Jorge Masvidal reveals timeframe for his potential UFC return: "I’m gonna f**k somebody up"

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2024

Jorge Masvidal is looking to make his return to the UFC in March, preferably in Miami.

Daniel Cormier, Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway
Ilia Topuria

Daniel Cormier praises Ilia Topuria's "Smart" approach to viral Max Holloway face-to-face

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2024

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier believes UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria might’ve helped himself dramatically in his recent joint interview with Max Holloway.

Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree reflects on UFC 307 title fight against 'real life final boss' Alex Pereira: "He just kept making adjustments"

Josh Evanoff - October 10, 2024
Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Boxing News

Jake Paul claims he'd "1000 percent" beat Alex Pereira in Boxing, says Khalil Rountree Jr. exposed glaring holes

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2024

Jake Paul is supremely confident in his chances if he comes face-to-face with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the boxing ring.

Valentina Shevchenko
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko won't rule out UFC bantamweight return after flyweight title win: "We will make the decision"

Josh Evanoff - October 10, 2024

Fresh off a UFC flyweight title win, Valentina Shevchenko won’t rule out a move to bantamweight.

Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill explains viral yawn after watching Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree at UFC 307

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2024

Wormer UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill opened up on his nonchalant reaction to the Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. UFC 307 headliner.

Josh Fremd
UFC

Josh Fremd expecting a brawl against Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 98: "Try to take each other's heads off"

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2024

Josh Fremd wasn’t sure if he was going to get another fight in the UFC.