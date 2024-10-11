The UFC’s roster purge continues as 6 more fighters part ways with the promotion
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has continued to release fighters with six more being let go from the promotion.
As we know, the UFC has a pretty substantial roster size. When you consider the fact that it only seems to be getting bigger courtesy of new signings, Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter, it’s amazing that they’ve even kept this many people on the books. With that being said, it seems as if they’re slowly but surely starting to trim things down.
The company has never been afraid to release fighters and it doesn’t seem like they’re going to stop when called upon. In this instance, when you look at the names, there appear to be several reasons as to why these moves may have been made.
As per the UFC Roster Tracker page on X, the following fighters are no longer under contract.
❌ Fighter removed: Herbert Burns
— UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) October 10, 2024
❌ Fighter removed: Blake Bilder
— UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) October 11, 2024
❌ Fighter removed: TJ Brown
— UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) October 11, 2024
❌ Fighter removed: Jarjis Danho
— UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) October 11, 2024
❌ Fighter removed: Yanis Ghemmouri
— UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) October 11, 2024
❌ Fighter removed: Christos Giagos
— UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) October 11, 2024
UFC releases six fighters
Herbert Burns
Burns made his way into the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series all the way back in 2019. He kickstarted his run with three really impressive finishes but since then, he’s lost four on the bounce. His most recent defeat was a TKO retirement loss to Jack Jenkins at UFC 305.
Blake Bilder
After winning his first UFC fight off the back of the Contender Series, Bilder was defeated by Kyle Nelson and Jeong Yeong Lee. He hasn’t competed in the promotion since back in February of this year.
TJ Brown
Brown last fought in the UFC when being submitted by Darren Elkins in October 2023, marking his second straight defeat. Despite going 1-2 outside of the promotion since then, he’s only just been removed from the roster.
Jarjis Danho
The 40-year-old last fought back in April 2021 when he knocked out Yorgan De Castro. Now, after over three years of inactivity, he has finally been released.
Yanis Ghemmouri
Ghemmouri has lost two straight to William Gomis and Payton Talbott. The latter defeat came at UFC 303 this past summer, and he has now been removed from the roster.
Christos Giagos
Giagos has lost four of his last five including a knockout defeat to Ignacio Bahamondes, which took place in April 2024.
Do any of these moves surprise you?