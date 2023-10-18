Johnny Eblen sounds off after Gordon Ryan suggests that MMA should allow athletes to be on steroids: “There’s a reason your health sucks”

By Harry Kettle - October 18, 2023

Bellator champion Johnny Eblen has questioned Gordon Ryan after some claims he made recently regarding doping in MMA.

Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan

Gordon Ryan, outside of boxing and mixed martial arts, is one of the biggest names in combat sports. His jiu-jitsu prowess speaks for itself and as we look ahead to the future, it seems as if he’ll continue to make waves for many years to come.

However, not everyone is a huge fan, and he’s received a fair bit of criticism recently – most notably from the likes of Dillon Danis and Mark Hunt.

Some of the remarks are concerning his views on drug testing, which tend to be more relaxed than others. In the eyes of Johnny Eblen, he’s not seeing things the right way.

Eblen tears into Ryan

“Not that I’m trying to stir up any unwarranted drama, but gordan ryan just stated that MMA should allow athletes to be on steroids because it would supposedly make it more entertaining.

“Hey bro, there’s a reason your health sucks and it has a lot to do with you wanting to be an “entertainer”. Athletes are humans too and there’s a life after fighting. Steroids and other performance enhancers destroy the possibility of a good functioning life as you age. You took that s***, and now you’re stuck, and you want to bring the rest of us down with you. I really hope MMA organizations can see an obvious set of liabilities that come from more brain damage and body damage when athletes retire.

“One thing is taking steroids when you grapple, and another is when you’re getting punched, kneed, elbowed and kicked in the face. It’s convenient you say this s*** about steroids while you’re grappling but not fighting.

“How can you be considered the goat if in order to train you had to be on steroids? You’re telling me the guy on the right really would know what he knows about grappling had he not been on the sauce? Don’t get me wrong, dudes amazing at what he does, but literally can’t do anything without steroids.”

Do you agree with Johnny Eblen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Bellator Gordon Ryan Johnny Eblen

