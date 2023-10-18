Johnny Eblen sounds off after Gordon Ryan suggests that MMA should allow athletes to be on steroids: “There’s a reason your health sucks”

Bellator champion Johnny Eblen has questioned Gordon Ryan after some claims he made recently regarding doping in MMA.

Gordon Ryan, outside of boxing and mixed martial arts, is one of the biggest names in combat sports. His jiu-jitsu prowess speaks for itself and as we look ahead to the future, it seems as if he’ll continue to make waves for many years to come.

However, not everyone is a huge fan, and he’s received a fair bit of criticism recently – most notably from the likes of Dillon Danis and Mark Hunt.

Some of the remarks are concerning his views on drug testing, which tend to be more relaxed than others. In the eyes of Johnny Eblen, he’s not seeing things the right way.