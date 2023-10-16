Gordon Ryan responds after being called out by former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt: “I’m very willing to take my chances”
Gordon Ryan has hit back at Mark Hunt after being called out by the former UFC heavyweight star.
When talking about some of the biggest combat sports stars outside of MMA and boxing, Gordon Ryan has to be located towards the top of that list. Ryan has spent years carving out a name for himself as a fantastic grappler and Brazilian jiu-jitsu sensation, and he’s finally starting to gain some recognition for that. In addition, he’s also taking a few steps forward into the limelight elsewhere, most recently by backing up Logan Paul for his boxing match against Dillon Danis.
As you can imagine, Ryan has plenty of fans – but it also seems as if he has a couple of enemies. In the following exchange, the aforementioned Mark Hunt decided to call him out.
Mark Hunt and Gordon Ryan accepting to fight each other was not on my 2023 bingo card pic.twitter.com/XNzGlhdNTk
— MMA Mania (@mmamania) October 15, 2023
Hunt goes back and forth with Ryan
Hunt: “What does this idiot know about fighting. @gordonlovesjiujitsu maybe have at least one proper fight before u start talking d***head. Maybe I should get on the sauce and stomp your face see how u like it.”
Ryan: “If you read the post, you’d either see the validity in the arguments or offer up a decent rebuttal that was factually based. You did nothing but blabber out of your fat, miserable mouth. We can fighta ny time you’d like. You may very well knock me out before I get a hold of a legs. But then again, you also may not, and I’m very willing to take my chances. Miserable f***.”
