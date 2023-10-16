Gordon Ryan responds after being called out by former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt: “I’m very willing to take my chances”

Gordon Ryan has hit back at Mark Hunt after being called out by the former UFC heavyweight star.

When talking about some of the biggest combat sports stars outside of MMA and boxing, Gordon Ryan has to be located towards the top of that list. Ryan has spent years carving out a name for himself as a fantastic grappler and Brazilian jiu-jitsu sensation, and he’s finally starting to gain some recognition for that. In addition, he’s also taking a few steps forward into the limelight elsewhere, most recently by backing up Logan Paul for his boxing match against Dillon Danis.

As you can imagine, Ryan has plenty of fans – but it also seems as if he has a couple of enemies. In the following exchange, the aforementioned Mark Hunt decided to call him out.