Gordon Ryan hospitalzed, forced to undergo another surgery

By Andrew Whitelaw - May 23, 2023

Gordon Ryan continues to be plagued by health issues.

The BJJ powerhouse has been sidelined for more than six months and is back in the hospital following a recent surgery. The 27 year old has had long-standing issues with his stomach but has recently been struggling with his throat.

Having been unable to train, ‘King’ took to Instagram to update fans on his situation with a caption that read,

“Mission accomplished! See you guys as soon as I’m healthy”

The ADCC legend had previously shared a more in-depth update on what’s been going on with him,

“Hi everyone- quick update for everyone who has been asking. I’m not sure when I’ll be competing again,” wrote Gordon Ryan.

“When I got back from my Abu Dhabi trip I came down with a severe case of strep throat which ended with me in the hospital because my throat swelled shut. Doctors also couldn’t figure out how to cure it since no one ever fails penicillin for a strep infection. In all, I did 7 days of amoxicillin and within a day my throat was back to square one. Then, I did 10 days of penicillin and within 2 days off I was in the hospital with my throat swollen shut. In the hospital, they gave me a shot of penicillin and another 10 days of penicillin, which i failed. Then I switched to 14 days of clindamycin, which worked. So all in I was on over 40 days of antibiotics straight plus a shot of penicillin,” Gordon Ryan added as he continued to share alarming details of his current plight.

RELATED: GORDON RYAN MOCKS DILLON DANIS OVER BOXING MATCH WITH KSI

“During this time I was contagious and everyone were in big camps so I couldn’t even go to training in fear I would infect them as well. In addition, my ears were in so much pain from my throat that I couldn’t elevate my heart rate at all without having them want to explode and getting a pounding headache. So I’ve been completely inactive for a longer time than I ever have since I started training. As expected, my stomach has relapsed pretty bad and my nausea and lack of appetite have re-appeared, so I’ll need to deal with that, but first I’m headed into surgery today for a tonsillectomy and to fix my severely deviated septum. Just wanted to update everyone on what my competition schedule looks like. I’m hoping to be back in the next few months,” Gordon Ryan summarised.

The American is currently riding an extended undefeated streak dating back to 2018 and his last outing was a win over Nick Rodriguez in December. The multiple-time world champion has taken on numerous MMA stars in the past and holds wins over the likes of Bo Nickal, Garry Tonon and Aleksei Oleinik. He was due to take on Brazilian icon Felipe Pena for a fourth time in March but was forced to withdraw.

When do you think Gordon Ryan will be able to step back on the mats following his latest update?

Gordon-Ryan

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Gordon Ryan MMA News

