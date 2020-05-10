UFC 249 Results: Aleksei Oleinik defeats Fabricio Werdum (Highlights)

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum returns to the Octagon at tonight’s UFC 249 event for a bout with Aleksei Oleinik.

Werdum (23-8-1 MMA) has not competed since suffering a knockout loss to Alexander Volkov in March of 2018. Shortly following that setback the Brazilian submission specialist was flagged by USADA for the banned substance Trenbolone and received a two-year suspension.

As for Aleksei Oleinik (58-13-1 MMA), the submission specialist was most recently seen in action at January’s UFC 246 event, where he defeated Maurice Greene by way of armbar. ‘The Boa Constrictor’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of this UFC 249 heavyweight contest begins and Aleksei Oleinik lands a right hand. Fabricio Werdum responds with a low kick. Aleksei rushes forward with a flurry. He lands a big right hand and presses Werdum against the cage. Another good flurry for Oleinik. Fabricio responds with a right hand and then a knee. He breaks free from the fence. Aleksei Oleinik continues to press forward and lands a combination. A nice uppercut lands. Werdum looks to clinch but Aleksei just fires off another combination. He lands a huge right hand. Werdum responds with a straight right of his own. Aleksei pushes Fabricio against the cage. Werdum lands a knee. Oleinik with a good jab. He continues to pressure. The fighters clinch and Aleksei Oleinik lands a right. Fabricio Werdum responds with a knee and then switches the position. The fighters break and Oleinik comes forward with another combination. He presses Werdum against the cage and looks for a takedown. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Aleksei Oleinik comes forward with a spinning back fist attempt. Fabricio Werdum lands a low kick but gets pushed up against the fence. Werdum looks to lock up a guillotine choke. He has a tight hold but Oleinik is doing a good job of defending thus far. Werdum looks to drag the fight to the floor but can’t do so. Oleinik breaks free and immediately comes forward with punches. Werdum with a good body kick. Aleksei tags him with a right. Werdum responds with a knee. Both men go to the body with strikes. Fabricio Werdum lands a hard low kick and then a head kick. Aleksei Oleinik appears to be slowing down. Still, he lands another right. Werdum with another knee. He shoots in and scores a takedown. Werdum is in half guard. Oleinik looks to sweep but Fabricio defends. Aleksei scrambles and gets back up to his feet. Both men start swinging punches. Oleinik lands a right that staggers Werdum. He lands a combination that ends in another right. He looks to score a late takedown but Werdum defends. Aleksei with a good right hand and then shots to the body to end the round.

🇧🇷 Werdum taking it to Oleinik as we come down the stretch!@FabricioWerdum #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/ix8jtsMXDC — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

Round three begins and Aleksei Oleinik looks to come forward early but Fabricio Werdum times a perfect takedown and takes the fight to the canvas. Werdum immediately looks for an armbar. Oleinik is defending but in trouble. He scrambles and winds up in top position and in full guard. Impressive stuff from Oleinik. Werdum shifts and looks for a kimura as Aleksei drops right hands. Werdum cranks the hold and moves into full mount. He gives up on the kimura and moves for the back. He locks up an armbar now. Oleinik avoids but winds up back in full mount. Two minutes to work for Werdum. He drops down a right hand. Aleksei Oleinik scrambles and gets back to his feet. Oleinik with pressure. He lands a combination. More strikes from ‘The Boa Constrictor’. Werdum shoots for a takedown and gets it with 30 seconds left. That could prove huge. Oleinik looks to scramble up to his feet but Werdum locks in a guillotine. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 249 Result: Aleksei Oleinik def. Fabricio Werdum via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

