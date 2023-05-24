PFL founder Donn Davis takes aim at Dana White over his criticism of Francis Ngannou’s contract

Donn Davis, the founder of PFL, has fired back at Dana White.

Last week, Francis Ngannou officially signed his contract with PFL and he is expected to debut in 2024, as well as getting to be an executive in PFL Africa among others. Although all the details weren’t out there, UFC president, Dana White was surprised by PFL’s deal as he doesn’t think the promotion knows what they are doing.

“What they’re doing makes no sense to me, their business strategy,” White said after UFC Vegas 73 about Ngannou signing with the PFL. “I’m hearing that they’re raising money right now — $283 million, $300 million, I don’t know what the number is — from the Middle East, and I’ve done a lot of business in the Middle East. Those guys are sharp. Who in the hell would give them $280 million, because I’m hearing they’re buying Bellator, right?

“So you’re an organization that’s burning cash, have no ratings and selling no tickets, and you’re going to raise $280 million to buy a company that’s burning cash, sells no tickets, and does no ratings? It sounds absolutely f*****g genius to me,” White continued about the PFL. “I know how this story ends. I get what Francis is doing. I wish the PFL all the luck in the world. I wish him all the luck in the world. It’s just not what we do here.”

RELATED: Francis Ngannou responds to Dana White

After Dana White’s comments about the PFL, Donn Davis took to Twitter to fire back at White and pointed to what Blockbuster CEO said when Netflix was on the rise.

"Netflix is not even on our radar screen in terms of competition.” Blockbuster CEO 2008 “What PFL is doing makes no sense to me.” UFC President 2023#MMA #PFL #PFLMMA #UFC #DanaWhite — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) May 22, 2023

“Netflix is not even on our radar screen in terms of competition.” Blockbuster CEO 2008 “What PFL is doing makes no sense to me.” UFC President 2023,” Davis tweeted.

Whether or not PFL can become as big as the UFC seems uncertain, but Donn Davis certainly has high expectations for his promotion after signing Francis Ngannou.

What do you make of Donn Davis taking aim at Dana White after the PFL signed Francis Ngannou?