search

PFL founder Donn Davis takes aim at Dana White over his criticism of Francis Ngannou’s contract

By Cole Shelton - May 23, 2023

Donn Davis, the founder of PFL, has fired back at Dana White.

Donn Davis, Dana White, PFL

Last week, Francis Ngannou officially signed his contract with PFL and he is expected to debut in 2024, as well as getting to be an executive in PFL Africa among others. Although all the details weren’t out there, UFC president, Dana White was surprised by PFL’s deal as he doesn’t think the promotion knows what they are doing.

“What they’re doing makes no sense to me, their business strategy,” White said after UFC Vegas 73 about Ngannou signing with the PFL. “I’m hearing that they’re raising money right now — $283 million, $300 million, I don’t know what the number is — from the Middle East, and I’ve done a lot of business in the Middle East. Those guys are sharp. Who in the hell would give them $280 million, because I’m hearing they’re buying Bellator, right?

“So you’re an organization that’s burning cash, have no ratings and selling no tickets, and you’re going to raise $280 million to buy a company that’s burning cash, sells no tickets, and does no ratings? It sounds absolutely f*****g genius to me,” White continued about the PFL. “I know how this story ends. I get what Francis is doing. I wish the PFL all the luck in the world. I wish him all the luck in the world. It’s just not what we do here.”

RELATED: Francis Ngannou responds to Dana White

After Dana White’s comments about the PFL, Donn Davis took to Twitter to fire back at White and pointed to what Blockbuster CEO said when Netflix was on the rise.

“Netflix is not even on our radar screen in terms of competition.”  Blockbuster CEO 2008 “What PFL is doing makes no sense to me.” UFC President 2023,” Davis tweeted.

Whether or not PFL can become as big as the UFC seems uncertain, but Donn Davis certainly has high expectations for his promotion after signing Francis Ngannou.

What do you make of Donn Davis taking aim at Dana White after the PFL signed Francis Ngannou?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL) UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley weighs in on Henry Cejudo potentially stepping in for Aljamain Sterling

Andrew Whitelaw - May 23, 2023
UFC

Joe Pyfer details "inspirational" documentary on his story from being abused as a kid to making the UFC

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2023

Joe Pyfer never thought he would have a documentary made about his life.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier explains why he spent so long without a fight

Andrew Whitelaw - May 23, 2023

Dustin Poirier will return to the Octagon to rematch Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 following his impressive submission win against Michael Chandler last year.

Jon Jones, Dana White
Jon Jones

Dana White tells Tyson Fury "let’s start talking" if he's serious about fighting Jon Jones

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2023

UFC President Dana White is open to promoting Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury.

Alexander Volkanovski
Conor McGregor

Alexander Volkanovski names the featherweight he would have loved to face in their prime

Lewis Simpson - May 23, 2023

UFC featherweight Alexander Volkanovski names the featherweight fighter he would have loved to face in their prime.

Eddie Hearn explains what it was like watching Katie Taylor fight with Conor McGregor

Andrew Whitelaw - May 23, 2023
Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nate Diaz takes aim at "p***y" Khabib Nurmagomedov for ducking Conor McGregor rematch

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2023

Nate Diaz claims Khabib Nurmagomedov avoided a rematch with Conor McGregor.

Alexander Volkanovski
Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski shuts down talk of a fourth fight with Max Holloway: "It's a hard fight to sell"

Lewis Simpson - May 23, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has zero desire in a potential fourth fight with Max Holloway.

Francis Ngannou
Randy Couture

Randy Couture names PFL fighter he'd like to see fight Francis Ngannou: "I would watch that fight"

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2023

MMA legend Randy Couture has revealed which PFL heavyweight he’d like to see throw down with Francis Ngannou.

Alessio Di Chirico
UFC

Report | Former UFC fighter Alessio Di Chirico arrested for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2023

Former UFC fighter Alessio Di Chirico has reportedly found himself in hot water with the law.