Gilbert Burns set to return against Sean Brady in UFC Fight Night main event

By Susan Cox - June 10, 2024

Gilbert Burns is set to return against Sean Brady in UFC Fight Night main event.

Gilbert Burns

‘MMA Junkie’ took to ‘X‘ with the following caption and details:

“Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady is targeted for a UFC main event on Sept. 7, per @Mike Bohn & @Farah_Hannoun.”

The welterweight main event match-up between Gilbert Burns (22-7 MMA) and Sean Brady (16-1 MMA) has been verbally agreed to and is set to take place on Saturday, September 7th. An official announcement and location has yet to be announced by the promotion.

‘Durinho’, 37, is currently on a two-fight losing skid, this after being defeated by Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) in May of 2023 at UFC 288 and again in March of this year when Jack Della Maddalena (17-2 MMA) KO’d the Brazilian at UFC 299. Prior to those losses, Burns had defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) in April of 2023 at UFC 287.

Brady, 31, last fought and defeated Kelvin Gastelum (18-9 MMA) by submission in December of last year. Brady’s one and only loss in the Octagon came against Belal Muhammad by TKO in December of 2022 at UFC 280.

The latest lineup for UFC Fight Night on Sept. 7 now includes:

  • Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Kyle Nelson

Are you excited to see Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady this Fall? Any predictions for the fight?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Gilbert Burns Sean Brady UFC

Related

Nassourdine Imavov, Jared Cannonier, UFC

Jared Cannonier sounds off on controversial stoppage at UFC Louisville: "It was stolen from me!"

Susan Cox - June 10, 2024
Tony Ferguson
Michael Chiesa

Dana White hopes Tony Ferguson will retire win or lose following fight with Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White hopes Tony Ferguson retires following his upcoming showdown against Michael Chiesa.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka reveals he’s signed a contract for his next UFC fight

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2024

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has revealed that he’s signed a contract for his next bout in the promotion.

Israel Adesanya and Eugene Bareman
Sean Strickland

Video | New backstage footage from UFC 293 shows Israel Adesanya vowing to get revenge on Sean Strickland: “I promise”

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2024

New footage has been released showing Israel Adesanya reacting to his UFC 293 defeat against Sean Strickland.

Jason Herzog
UFC

Referee Jason Herzog speaks out on backlash following controversial UFC Louisville main event stoppage

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Referee Jason Herzog has spoken out after being at the center of controversy following UFC Louisville.

Raul Rosas Jr.

Raul Rosas Jr. squashes beef with Ricky Turcios following UFC Louisville win

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024
Nassourdine Imavov, Jared Cannonier, UFC
UFC

Nassourdine Imavov agrees with referee Jason Herzog stoppage in Jared Cannonier fight at UFC Louisville

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Nassourdine Imavov believes referee Jason Herzog made the right call to stop his fight with Jared Cannonier.

Howie Mandel and Dana White
UFC

Dana White admits Howie Mandel podcast exit was staged, explains why he decided to come clean: "I can't do this"

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White admits his abrupt exit on the Howie Mandel Podcast was staged.

Tom Aspinall Leon Edwards
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall explains how Leon Edwards is helping him prepare for UFC 304 start time

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed that welterweight kingpin Leon Edwards is helping him prepare for the UFC 304 start time.

Sean O’Malley Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley still a fan of Conor McGregor despite "stupid" remarks online: "It just didn't make sense"

Fernando Quiles - June 9, 2024

Sean O’Malley believes Conor McGregor feels he messed up when he insulted him online.