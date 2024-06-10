Gilbert Burns set to return against Sean Brady in UFC Fight Night main event

Gilbert Burns is set to return against Sean Brady in UFC Fight Night main event.

‘MMA Junkie’ took to ‘X‘ with the following caption and details:

“Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady is targeted for a UFC main event on Sept. 7, per @Mike Bohn & @Farah_Hannoun.”

The welterweight main event match-up between Gilbert Burns (22-7 MMA) and Sean Brady (16-1 MMA) has been verbally agreed to and is set to take place on Saturday, September 7th. An official announcement and location has yet to be announced by the promotion.

‘Durinho’, 37, is currently on a two-fight losing skid, this after being defeated by Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) in May of 2023 at UFC 288 and again in March of this year when Jack Della Maddalena (17-2 MMA) KO’d the Brazilian at UFC 299. Prior to those losses, Burns had defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) in April of 2023 at UFC 287.

Brady, 31, last fought and defeated Kelvin Gastelum (18-9 MMA) by submission in December of last year. Brady’s one and only loss in the Octagon came against Belal Muhammad by TKO in December of 2022 at UFC 280.

The latest lineup for UFC Fight Night on Sept. 7 now includes:

Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady

Calvin Kattar vs. Kyle Nelson

