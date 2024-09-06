Gilbert Burns hoping for a “war” against Sean Brady but expects to get him out of there quickly at UFC Vegas 97

Gilbert Burns is hoping his UFC Vegas 97 main event fight against Sean Brady will be a war.

Burns enters the bout on a two-fight losing streak and is currently the betting underdog. However, he still has confidence he will be able to pull off the upset. Although Brady is a tough out, Burns thinks he can finish him rather quickly. If a quick stoppage doesn’t come to fruition, the Brazilian is hoping the fight results in a drawn-out war.

“I think I’m going to get a finish. I think, half of me wants me to have a war, the other half is like why? We can get in and out. If a war presents itself, I’ll be ready for war. I’m at peace with that, I’m friends with the dark side, I’m friends with him. If he needs to come out for war, he’s gonna come. We’ll see. But, I believe I can take him out of there before. But, if it goes five rounds, I’m cool with that too,” Burns said at UFC Vegas 97 media day.

Burns is no stranger to wars and exciting fights. His fights against Khamzat Chimev, Kamaru Usman, and Jack Della Maddalena fights were all exciting. The Brazilian is also full of heart and is willing to die on his sword which can make the fight against Brady that much more exciting.

Gilbert Burns is 22-7 as a pro and is on a two-fight losing streak and this fight against Sean Brady at UFC Vegas 97 could be do-or-die for his time as a true contender. The Brazilian is coming off a knockout loss to Jack Della Maddalena in March after a decision loss to Neil Magny.

Burns is 15-7 in the UFC and is 7-4 since moving up to welterweight. The Brazilian holds notable wins over Stephe Thompson, Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, and Neil Magny among others.