Gilbert Burns hopeful he can jump Colby Covington for UFC title shot with a win over Belal Muhammad: “Why not?”

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is still hopeful that he’ll pass Colby Covington.

‘Durinho’ has been out of action since his clash with Jorge Masvidal in Miami last month. In the UFC 287 co-main event, the Brazilian scored a dominant win over ‘Gamebred’. The win was Burns’ second in a row, as he previously defeated Neil Magny in January by first-round submission.

Just a few weeks following that win, the former title challenger is already set for his return. Burns will face Belal Muhammad in a rare non-title, non-headliner five-round bout next month at UFC 288. With a win over ‘Remember the Name’, the Brazilian is hopeful that he will get a title shot next.

While Dana White has previously stated that Colby Covington will face welterweight champion Leon Edwards next, Gilbert Burns is hopeful he can change his mind. The Brazilian previously had the same mindset prior to his win over Jorge Masvidal but was unable to get a stoppage victory.

With a second chance at UFC 288, Burns doesn’t plan to let the potential title shot slip away. While the Brazilian knows that it’s a slight chance he can jump ‘Chaos’, he plans to give it his all in May.

Gilbert Burns discusses potential UFC welterweight title shot

“I would love to say the winner is next for [Leon Edwards] but Colby is definitely next,” Gilbert Burns stated in a recent interview with Submission Radio. “Let’s see, and everything is about the performance. If I go in there and knock this guy out or submit him or do something spectacular, they’re going to say, ‘Why Colby? Why not this guy?’ so that’s another thing I’m doing too.”

He continued, “I was looking forward to getting a finish against Masvidal, didn’t. I couldn’t make that spectacular, but I do think if I get a spectacular finish this time I might jump over this guy. Maybe, we’ll see.”

