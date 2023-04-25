search
Jared Gordon Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett slams critics who still proclaim Jared Gordon win was a robbery: “Can tell they’re brand new to the sport”

By Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2023
Paddy Pimblett

UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett doesn’t understand the talk of his last win being a robbery.

‘The Paddy’ is currently healing from an ankle injury suffered in his last bout in December. At UFC 282, Pimblett entered the octagon for the fourth time to face Jared Gordon. ‘The Flash’ was a massive underdog heading into the contest, but it didn’t look like that on fight night.

Instead, the Scouser got a lot more than he expected in the lightweight showcase last year. Pimblett and Gordon went back and forth for 15 minutes, with many believing that the latter deserved the win. Instead, the British star got the judges’ nod by unanimous decision, but it was far from popular.

In the aftermath of the fight, many blasted Paddy Pimblett for getting the judges’ nod. Many called the fight a robbery, even believing it to be one of the worst of all time. In a recent interview with SevereMMA, Pimblett hit back at those critics, stating that if his win is labeled as one of the worst robberies, they must be new to combat sports.

The lightweight added that the first fight between Shogun Rua and Lyoto Machida is far bigger a robbery. Nonetheless, Pimblett added that the bout with himself and Gordon was close, and not in the same category.

Paddy Pimblett Jared Gordon

“I won, the three people who’s opinion matters are the three people sitting cageside, the judges,” Paddy Pimblett stated in the interview. “They gave it to me lad, unanimously. So the way people are saying it’s the worst robbery and all that, you can tell they’re brand-new to the sport and they’ve never seen Shogun vs. Machida.”

He continued, “It was a close fight, I don’t understand how you can call a close fight a robbery. I thought there were worse robberies on f*cking UFC London, watching some of them decisions.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you think Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon was a robbery? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

