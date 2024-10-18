Belal Muhammad explains why he believes Conor McGregor needs help
UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has explained why he believes Conor McGregor needs help as their war of words continues.
As we know, Conor McGregor is a bit of an enigma – and that much goes without saying. He is constantly keeping the mixed martial arts world on their toes, leaving many to wonder whether or not he’ll ever fight again. Alas, if you truly believe the Irishman, we will see him back in the Octagon at some point in the future.
When he does return, one potential opponent is welterweight king Belal Muhammad. While it wouldn’t make sense for him to skip the line at 170 pounds, there’s something about Conor McGregor’s aura that means he’ll likely get whatever he asks for from the UFC.
In a recent interview, Muhammad spoke candidly about some of the issues he believes McGregor is suffering from.
Muhammad questions McGregor
“As you said, there’s something in the air. I think that’s cocaine, what they call,” Muhammad said. “This guy is always high or drunk, and the only way that he’s gonna imagine beating me is if he’s high or drunk. There’s nothing that’ll ever happen. He won’t be coming back to 170 [pounds]; he won’t be coming back to fighting. He needs to go back to rehab, and like I said, if he needs a ride there, I’ll help him out—I’ll get him an Uber there. But yeah, somebody needs to help this guy; he’s not gonna be fighting anytime soon.”
Quotes via MMA News
