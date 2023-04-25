search
Arnold Allen Max Holloway

Arnold Allen not buying “moral victory” talk after loss to Max Holloway: “I should have done better”

By Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2023
Max Holloway, Arnold Allen

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen isn’t one for moral victories.

‘The Almighty’ returned to the octagon earlier this month in the main event of UFC Kansas City against Max Holloway. There, Allen came up short by unanimous decision. While the British featherweight put in a good effort, he still had his 12-fight winning streak halted. Days on from the defeat, he’s not really feeling much better.

The featherweight contender discussed his loss to ‘Blessed’ in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. There, Allen admitted that he doesn’t really care about the concept of a moral victory, as many had called his defeat to Holloway exactly that.

During the interview with Ariel Helwani, the British star stated that he felt he had more to give, and was upset that he didn’t. Nonetheless, while the loss had to sting for Allen, the British star seemed motivated to get in the training room and get better ahead of a potential return.

Arnold Allen Max Holloway

(via Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Arnold Allen discusses loss to Max Holloway at UFC Kansas City

“I didn’t feel like a winner after and I don’t now,” Arnold Allen stated on The MMA Hour. “But like, it’s not as bad as I thought. A lot of people said I should be proud, ‘Oh you did five rounds and pushed the pace with Max’, like eh. I’m not proud of myself, I expect a lot more of myself. He is who he is, he’s one of the best, if not the best guy in the division of all time, he’s going to be a Hall of Famer. He’s great, but that doesn’t make me feel any better because I expect a lot more out of myself.”

He continued, “It’s frustrating because I could’ve done better. I should’ve done better, that’s all. No, there’s no moral victory. I got half my pay, I lost my winning streak, I missed out on a title shot, there’s no moral victory.”

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Arnold Allen fight next? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Conor McGregor, Max Holloway

Max Holloway willing to move to welterweight for rematch with Conor McGregor: "We can do UFC 1 rules and just show up"

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023

Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier signs off on Max Holloway's recent callout of The Korean Zombie: "That's fun!"

Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is down for Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie. ‘Blessed’ returned to the octagon over the weekend to face Arnold Allen. The bout was Holloway’s first since his destructive defeat at […]

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski believes Max Holloway is in a “tricky situation” following win over Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City

Susan Cox - April 18, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski believes Max Holloway is in a ‘tricky situation’ following his win over Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City. It was just last Saturday, April 15th at UFC Kansas City that Max Holloway (24-7 […]

Max Holloway, Arnold Allen, UFC Kansas City, UFC
UFC

Max Holloway jumps two spots in official UFC P4P rankings following his win over Arnold Allen

Susan Cox - April 18, 2023

Max Holloway has jumped two spots in the official UFC P4P rankings following his win over Arnold Allen. UFC Kansas City saw Max Holloway (24-7 MMA) defeat Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) via unanimous decision (49-46, […]

Max Holloway, Arnold Allen
Max Holloway

What's next for Max Holloway and Arnold Allen after UFC Kansas City?

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023

In the main event of UFC Kansas City, a battle of top-five featherweights went down as former champion Max Holloway took on Arnold Allen. Holloway was coming off a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski which […]

Max Holloway Korean Zombie

The Korean Zombie responds to challenge from Max Holloway

Susan Cox - April 17, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski reacts to Max Holloway’s decision win over Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City

Fernando Quiles - April 16, 2023

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski offered his immediate reaction to Max Holloway’s unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen. Holloway and Allen collided inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. This one went the distance, […]

Max Holloway, Arnold Allen
Max Holloway

Arnold Allen reacts following decision loss to Max Holloway at UFC Kansas City: "Guess its back to the meal deals for now"

Chris Taylor - April 15, 2023

Arnold Allen took to social media shortly following his unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway in tonight’s UFC Kansas City main event. Allen (19-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s headliner sporting a twelve-fight winning streak, his […]

Brandon Royval, Matheus Nicolau, UFC Kansas City, Bonus, UFC
Brandon Royval

UFC Kansas City Bonus Report: Brandon Royval one of five fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - April 15, 2023

The Octagon returned to Missouri for tonight’s UFC Kansas City event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen. Tonight’s highly anticipated featherweight main event proved to be a competitive back and […]

Max Holloway, UFC 231
Max Holloway

Pros react after Max Holloway defeats Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City

Chris Taylor - April 15, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City event was headlined by a key featherweight matchup featuring Max Holloway taking on Arnold Allen. Holloway (24-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a lopsided decision […]