Arnold Allen not buying “moral victory” talk after loss to Max Holloway: “I should have done better”

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen isn’t one for moral victories.

‘The Almighty’ returned to the octagon earlier this month in the main event of UFC Kansas City against Max Holloway. There, Allen came up short by unanimous decision. While the British featherweight put in a good effort, he still had his 12-fight winning streak halted. Days on from the defeat, he’s not really feeling much better.

The featherweight contender discussed his loss to ‘Blessed’ in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. There, Allen admitted that he doesn’t really care about the concept of a moral victory, as many had called his defeat to Holloway exactly that.

During the interview with Ariel Helwani, the British star stated that he felt he had more to give, and was upset that he didn’t. Nonetheless, while the loss had to sting for Allen, the British star seemed motivated to get in the training room and get better ahead of a potential return.

Arnold Allen discusses loss to Max Holloway at UFC Kansas City

“I didn’t feel like a winner after and I don’t now,” Arnold Allen stated on The MMA Hour. “But like, it’s not as bad as I thought. A lot of people said I should be proud, ‘Oh you did five rounds and pushed the pace with Max’, like eh. I’m not proud of myself, I expect a lot more of myself. He is who he is, he’s one of the best, if not the best guy in the division of all time, he’s going to be a Hall of Famer. He’s great, but that doesn’t make me feel any better because I expect a lot more out of myself.”

He continued, “It’s frustrating because I could’ve done better. I should’ve done better, that’s all. No, there’s no moral victory. I got half my pay, I lost my winning streak, I missed out on a title shot, there’s no moral victory.”

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Arnold Allen fight next? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!