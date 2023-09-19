Gilbert Burns explains why ‘super underrated’ Leon Edwards will beat Colby Covington: “Win any day of the week”

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has given his thoughts on Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington.

‘Rocky’ and ‘Chaos’ are currently awaiting their fight announcement. In March, Leon Edwards returned to the cage to secure his second-straight win over Kamaru Usman. Following the victory, he had words with Colby Covington, who was sitting cageside.

For his part, the former interim welterweight champion has been out of action since a decision win over Jorge Masvidal last March. Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington hasn’t been formally announced, but the fight is expected for later this year. Whenever it happens, Gilbert Burns knows who he is rolling with.

The Brazilian previewed the fight in a recent interview with MiddleEasy. There, Gilbert Burns picked Leon Edwards to win, with a surprising amount of confidence. In the interview, the former title challenger opined that the British fighter’s striking ability and well-roundedness will lead to a win over Colby Covington.

“Leon will win any day of the week,” Gilbert Burns stated when asked for his thoughts on Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington in a recent interview. “I think he has way better striking, like very sharp, super, super good striking. With managing the distance, and controlling, his wrestling defense got much better, and his grappling is super underrated. I think Leon is very very good but because he doesn’t fight so often, people kind of underrate him a little bit.”

He continued, “I think he’s very, very good. I think he’s going to beat Colby and I think he’s going to beat Belal Muhammad.”

