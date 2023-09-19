Tyson Fury explains why he thinks Tom Aspinall is the only person who can beat Jon Jones

By Cole Shelton - September 19, 2023

Tyson Fury believes if anyone can defeat UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones it is his fellow Brit Tom Aspinall.

Tyson Fury and Tom Aspinall

Fury and Aspinall have trained together in the past and have become close friends. Aspinall will be working with Fury for his boxing match against Francis Ngannou, and for years, ‘The Gypsy King’ has said he thinks Aspinall could do quite well in boxing.

“I’m bringing him in as a sparring partner in preparation for a UFC champion,” Fury told TNT Sports. “He’s a good fighter, probably could have made it as a pro boxer. I was quite sure he would have gone on and won a world championship. But he had a derailment with his knee, and that fell out. Now he’s had his comeback trail. I think he can do it. He’s big enough, he’s got the power, he’s a black belt in jiu-jitsu.”

Although Tyson Fury believes Tom Aspinall would do well in boxing, the Brit has found a ton of success in MMA. Aspinall is currently the fourth-ranked heavyweight and is coming off a TKO win over Marcin Tybura in his return from injury.

With the win, Aspinall is in the title picture and has been vocal in saying he wants to fight Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ is the current heavyweight champ and is set to defend his belt at UFC 295.

According to Tyson Fury, he expects Jones to win his upcoming fight against Stipe Miocic with ease, as the heavyweight boxing champion says Aspinall is the only person who could potentially beat Jones.

“It’s a tough one. Jon Jones is the Tyson Fury of boxing. People are unable to beat him. Very tough one,” Fury said. “Even though Tom Aspinall’s a mate, Jon Jones is probably considered the greatest of all time in MMA, so I don’t know. It’s probably like, can anyone beat Wladimir Klitschko before Tyson Fury beat him? Probably not, but then Tyson Fury beat him. So if anyone can beat Jon Jones, it’ll be Tom Aspinall. Nobody else.”

Whether or not Aspinall will even get the chance to fight Jones is uncertain, as some have wondered if ‘Bones’ will retire following his fight against Miocic.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Tyson Fury UFC

