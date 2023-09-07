Tai Tuivasa shares his prediction for UFC 293 title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland: “Death”

Tai Tuivasa is sharing his prediction for the UFC 293 title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

UFC 293 takes place this coming weekend, on Saturday, September 9th at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Headlining the event is the much anticipated middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) and Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA).

It will be ‘The Last Stylebender’s’ first title defence since KO’ing Alex Pereira (8-2 MMA) and re-claiming the title this past April at UFC 287.

‘Tarzan’ will be entering the Octagon sporting two wins in his last two fights, against Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) and Abusupiyan Magomedov (25-5 MMA) respectively.

The co-main event this weekend will feature a heavyweight battle between Tai Tuivasa (15-5 MMA) and Alexander Volkov (36-10 MMA).

‘Bam Bam’ is looking to get back in the win column, in front of his hometown crowd, after suffering back-to-back defeats against Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA) and Sergei Pavlovich (18-1 MMA).

‘Drago’ is aiming to continue his winning streak to 3 after defeating Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5 MMA) and Alexander Romanov (17-2 MMA).

It was during media day interviews, ahead of UFC 293, that Tai Tuivasa was asked to comment and give his prediction on the upcoming title fight between Adesanya and Strickland, to which the 30 year old had but three words:

“Death… by Israel”

Currently the betting odds are also showing Adesanya as the favorite for the victory.

What is your prediction? Do you believe Adesanya can defeat Strickland to continue the reign as middleweight champion?

