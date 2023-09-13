WATCH | Jorge Masvidal makes debut as runway model in New York City

By Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2023

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal was recently spotted in New York City.

Jorge Masvidal

‘Gamebred’ famously retired earlier this year after suffering his fourth loss in a row to Gilbert Burns. Prior to that defeat, Jorge Masvidal had suffered lopsided losses to names such as Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman. With that in mind, it was an easy answer for the Miami native to hang it up after UFC 287.

However, since then, Jorge Masvidal has repeatedly teased a return. Earlier this month, he teased a potential return against Justin Gaethje for the ‘BMF’ title. ‘The Highlight’ famously defeated Dustin Poirier in their rematch earlier this summer in the main event of UFC 291.

Nevertheless, Jorge Masvidal recently made his debut at New York’s Fashion Week. Every year in February and September in Manhattan, fashion collections are shown to fans and prospective buyers. Typically, a lot of these outfits are shown on the runway, and that’s exactly where ‘Gamebred’ was this week.

On Instagram, Jorge Masvidal showed his debut as a runway model for New York’s Fashion Week. While he has no modeling experience thus far, he seemingly was a natural. In the caption, the former contender noted that he went from the backyard fighting as a teenager, to the runway decades later.

RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL UNIMPRESSED BY JAKE PAUL’S WIN OVER NATE DIAZ: “I’D HURT THEM DUDES”

Jorge Masvidal

Image via: @gamebredfighter on Instagram

While a nice moment, Jorge Masvidal likely won’t be ditching fighting for modeling anytime soon. Beyond teasing a return against Justin Gaethje, he’s also teased a potential boxing move. Furthermore, he’s currently running his own bare-knuckle MMA league.

The company, dubbed ‘Gamebred FC’ recently held their fifth event, headlined by Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum. ‘JDS’ won by unanimous decision, and is now expected to face the winner of Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher next year. Furthermore, Masvidal recently announced that the two would headline a card for the vacant heavyweight title.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see Jorge Masvidal return to fighting?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jorge Masvidal UFC

