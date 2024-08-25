UFC Vegas 96 Results: Gerald Meerschaert stops Edmen Shahbazyan (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 results, including the middleweight bout between Edmen Shahbazyan and Gerald Meerschaert.

Shahbazyan (13-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a knockout win over A.J. Dobson at UFC Vegas 89 this past March. The 26-year-old has gone 2-4 over his past six Octagon appearances, with his lone other victory coming against Dalcha Lungiambula in December of 2022.

Meanwhile, Gerald Meerschaert (37-17 MMA) most recently competed at March’s UFC Vegas 88 event, where he scored a second-round submission victory over Bryan Barberena. The win was preceded by back-to-back losses against opponents Andre Petroski and Joe Pyfer.

Round one of this middleweight matchup begins and Gerald Meerschaert lands a body kick to get things started. Edmen Shahbazyan returns fire with a jab down the middle. ‘GM3’ with another body kick attempt but this time Edmen catches it. He lets loose a combination, but nothing connects. Meerschaert lands a low kick and then shoots in for a single leg takedown. Shahbazyan shakes him off and then comes forward with a flurry. Gerald lands a nice counter during that sequence. Another hard body kick from Gerald Meerschaert. Still, Edmen Shahbazyan presses forward and attempts a high kick that falls short. Meerschaert with an accidental kick to the groin and we have a pause in the action. We restart and Shahbazyan immediately comes forward with a big right hand. He continues to be the aggressor until the horn sounds to end the opening frame.

Round two begins and Gerald Meerschaert lands a short right hook and then attempts a takedown. Edmen Shahbazyan stuffs the attempt. ‘GM3’ dives in again and this time Edmen sprawls and begins landing some punishment. He goes to the body and Meerschaert is hurt and goes down. Shahbazyan jumps all over him with ground and pound. He continues to unload punches but is now getting tired and opts to take a second in full mount. Gerald Meerschaert gets back to half guard and looks for a kimura. Shahbazyan escapes and stands back up. He tells Gerald to do the same who follows. Meerschaert forces the clinch and looks for a guillotine. Edmen Shahbazyan shakes him off and then lands a nice 1-2 followed by a knee to the body. Meerschaert gets the fight to the ground and quickly locks up an arm triangle choke. This is tight and Edmen is forced to tap! WOW!

WHAT A COMEBACK FOR GM3 🤯@The_Real_GM3 outlasts to get the submission in round 2! #UFCVegas96 pic.twitter.com/afMsR02IR1 — UFC (@ufc) August 25, 2024

Official UFC Vegas 96 Results: Gerald Meerschaert def. Edmen Shahbazyan via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:12 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Meerschaert fight next following his submission victory over Shahbazyan this evening in Las Vegas?