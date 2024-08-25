Caio Borralho calls for meeting with UFC CEO Dana White following win over Jared Cannonier

By Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

Following a statement-making victory over a tough veteran in Jared Cannonier, Caio Borralho wants to have a discussion with UFC CEO Dana White.

Caio Borralho

Borralho shared the Octagon with Cannonier in the main event of UFC Vegas 96. It was a big chance for Borralho to break through as a new contender in the middleweight division. The rising Brazilian made the most of his opportunity, nearly finishing “The Killa Gorilla” en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Caio is confident in his abilities to take UFC gold right now, and even called out the reigning 185-pound titleholder Dricus du Plessis.

Caio Borralho Asks For Meeting With UFC CEO Dana White

Caio Borralho believes he can emerge as a superstar for the UFC. Borralho wants to be viewed as such by the UFC brass. He’s hoping to get a meeting with Dana White (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I just want a meeting with Dana. I think I deserve a meeting with Dana, you know?” Borralho said. “I always see all those guys go inside his room, have a meeting with him, Hunter (Campbell), all those guys, you know? I want to be one of those guys.”

Borralho is happy with his showing against someone as durable as Cannonier. “The Natural” feels he has been catapulted to elite status following the victory.

“I think it takes me to one of the best in the world,” Borralho said. “I’m top five right now – at least, I deserve a top-five spot on Tuesday. I think I proved myself as one of the best in the division, that I can strike and not only grapple.”

The 185-pounder hasn’t lost a bout since July 2015. It was just the second bout of his pro MMA career. Time will tell if Borralho can capitalize on his momentum enough to secure UFC gold in the future.

Caio Borralho Dana White UFC

