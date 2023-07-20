Davey Grant expects to “meet in the middle” and throw with Daniel Marcos at UFC London: “We are going to have a really exciting fight”
Davey Grant is ecstatic to be fighting back home in England.
Although the UFC has gone to England three times since last March, Grant hasn’t been on any of the cards. After missing three straight cards, he campaigned to get on this UFC London event on Saturday and he got his wish as he will face Daniel Marcos.
“It’s excellent. The crowd in London has been fantastic the last few shows so to get on the card in my own country, I’m absolutely buzzing. I was just really excited to get on the card,” Grant said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “My opponent is more of a standup guy so it looks like we are going to have a really exciting fight in front of my friends and family.”
Although Grant is excited to fight back in England, he was a bit surprised by the opponent. Davey Grant will take on Daniel Marcos who is just 1-0 in the UFC, but he does like the matchup as he knows they both like to stand and trade.
“A little bit, I wasn’t sure what to make of it. But, everyone brings something different to the table. I mean I always want to go and work up the division, but do does everyone,” Grant said. “I never say no to any fight, as soon as it’s offered to me I take it. I’m not like I want to fight him or him, I’m a bit old school like that. It should be an exciting fight.”
Grant eyes KO win
With Davey Grant expecting Daniel Marcos to stand with him at UFC London, the Brit thinks it could come down to who lands first.
If that is the case, Grant says he has a ton of confidence in his chin and the power to get a KO win on Saturday.
“I think it will be a good standup battle, just meet in the middle. It’s going to be exciting for the fans, I’ve never seen him shoot takedowns and that hasn’t really been part of my game,” Grant said. “Hopefully, we will have an exciting fight and I will get my hand raised at the end of it… I’m always looking for the finish, I want to be out of there as quickly as possible ideally with a knockout.”
Should Davey Grant KO Daniel Marcos at UFC London, he hopes he can get a ranked opponent next. However, the big goal for Grant is to be more active as he wants at least one more fight this year.
“I mean, I’m not sure. Hopefully, we are going to get the top-15 fights, but I’m not really worried. They can give us anyone they want, I get the same amount of money no matter who I fight. But, it would be nice to climb the division. I’m more bothered by activity than opponents,” Grant concluded.
