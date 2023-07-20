Davey Grant expects to “meet in the middle” and throw with Daniel Marcos at UFC London: “We are going to have a really exciting fight”

Davey Grant is ecstatic to be fighting back home in England.

Although the UFC has gone to England three times since last March, Grant hasn’t been on any of the cards. After missing three straight cards, he campaigned to get on this UFC London event on Saturday and he got his wish as he will face Daniel Marcos.

“It’s excellent. The crowd in London has been fantastic the last few shows so to get on the card in my own country, I’m absolutely buzzing. I was just really excited to get on the card,” Grant said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “My opponent is more of a standup guy so it looks like we are going to have a really exciting fight in front of my friends and family.”

Although Grant is excited to fight back in England, he was a bit surprised by the opponent. Davey Grant will take on Daniel Marcos who is just 1-0 in the UFC, but he does like the matchup as he knows they both like to stand and trade.

“A little bit, I wasn’t sure what to make of it. But, everyone brings something different to the table. I mean I always want to go and work up the division, but do does everyone,” Grant said. “I never say no to any fight, as soon as it’s offered to me I take it. I’m not like I want to fight him or him, I’m a bit old school like that. It should be an exciting fight.”