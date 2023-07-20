Jake Paul thanks Tommy Fury for handing him his first career loss: “There were so many lessons in the loss”

Jake Paul is thanking Tommy Fury for handing him his first career loss.

It was the undefeated Jake Paul who took on Tommy Fury in a boxing match on February 26th of this year in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The result was a split decision victory in favor of Fury.

When speaking with UFC middleweight, Bo Nickal (5-0 MMA), he was asked what he’d learned from his first loss, and Paul responded as follows:

“I think the biggest thing – like you said – is growth. These things happen and the universe always has a plan. And I’m glad that it happened to me at this point in my life. It’s a reality check beyond just the sport. Already I see why this was written in my web of life. That’s a beautiful thing, because a lot of time things happen in life and you don’t realize why until like a f**king decade later or some s**t…I lost, and it was because of ‘xyz’ mistakes outside of the ring, and my team and all these different things that now I was able to change and learn from all of those mistakes to get better now.”

The 26-year-old ‘Problem Child’ continued (h/t MMANews):

“That was the whole problem, is me winning, putting all these people on the canvas. Knockout of the Year…all this money and s**t. And so you get comfortable, and there were so many lessons in the loss that – and so many things that I needed to change, that now I’ve done that and learned from to make me a better man and a better fighter. And so I thank Tommy Fury for beating me.”

There you have it, Paul is thanking his last opponent and in the process preparing for his next opponent.

It will be Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz meeting in the ring next month in ‘Ready 4 War’, on Saturday, August 5th which takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Paul will be entering the bout with 6 wins and 1 loss to his credit (four of those wins via KO). It will mark Diaz’s (21-13 MMA) professional boxing debut.

What do you think of Paul thanking Fury for handing him his first loss? Do you think Nate Diaz will hand him his second loss on August 5th?

