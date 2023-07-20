Jake Paul thanks Tommy Fury for handing him his first career loss: “There were so many lessons in the loss”

By Susan Cox - July 20, 2023

Jake Paul is thanking Tommy Fury for handing him his first career loss.

Tommy Fury, Jake Paul, MMA, Boxing

It was the undefeated Jake Paul who took on Tommy Fury in a boxing match on February 26th of this year in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The result was a split decision victory in favor of Fury.

When speaking with UFC middleweight, Bo Nickal (5-0 MMA), he was asked what he’d learned from his first loss, and Paul responded as follows:

“I think the biggest thing – like you said – is growth. These things happen and the universe always has a plan. And I’m glad that it happened to me at this point in my life. It’s a reality check beyond just the sport. Already I see why this was written in my web of life. That’s a beautiful thing, because a lot of time things happen in life and you don’t realize why until like a f**king decade later or some s**t…I lost, and it was because of ‘xyz’ mistakes outside of the ring, and my team and all these different things that now I was able to change and learn from all of those mistakes to get better now.”

The 26-year-old ‘Problem Child’ continued (h/t MMANews):

“That was the whole problem, is me winning, putting all these people on the canvas. Knockout of the Year…all this money and s**t. And so you get comfortable, and there were so many lessons in the loss that – and so many things that I needed to change, that now I’ve done that and learned from to make me a better man and a better fighter. And so I thank Tommy Fury for beating me.”

There you have it, Paul is thanking his last opponent and in the process preparing for his next opponent.

It will be Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz meeting in the ring next month in ‘Ready 4 War’, on Saturday, August 5th which takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Paul will be entering the bout with 6 wins and 1 loss to his credit (four of those wins via KO). It will mark Diaz’s (21-13 MMA) professional boxing debut.

What do you think of Paul thanking Fury for handing him his first loss? Do you think Nate Diaz will hand him his second loss on August 5th?

Boxing News Jake Paul Tommy Fury

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz planning UFC return after Jake Paul boxing match: "We're letting this guy talk s*it?"

Josh Evanoff - July 19, 2023
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Randy Couture praises Francis Ngannou scoring Tyson Fury fight: "He stood up for our sport"

Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2023

PFL commentator Randy Couture has reacted to Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury.

Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett slams 'publicity stunt' callout from Logan Paul: "People are still talking about me!"

Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett doesn’t expect to face Logan Paul anytime soon.

Eddie Hearn
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz reacts to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight: “Gonna cost more than that”

Susan Cox - July 18, 2023

Nate Diaz is reacting to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul reveals $10 million dollar offer to Nate Diaz for future PFL fight: "Offer is still there"

Josh Evanoff - July 17, 2023

Jake Paul is still willing to fight Nate Diaz in the PFL cage after their August boxing match.

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou reveals the rematch clause for his upcoming boxing match against Tyson Fury

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2023
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul claims Francis Ngannou is making upwards of ten million for boxing match with Tyson Fury

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2023

Jake Paul has claimed that Francis Ngannou is making north of $10 million for his boxing match against Tyson Fury.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Jake Paul promises to show improvement in Nate Diaz fight: "This lion is going to come out and maul this dude"

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Jake Paul knows the performance he had against Tommy Fury won’t cut it going forward.

Chael Sonnen Tyson Fury
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen slams Tyson Fury for setting up Francis Ngannou fight: "That's a bully, and it's a scumbag"

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Former UFC and Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen thinks Tyson Fury is taking liberties with Francis Ngannou.

Jake Paul, Dana White, UFC
Jake Paul

Jake Paul, Dana White make Sports Illustrated's influencer list

Zain Bando - July 14, 2023

It’s not often that two of combat sport’s most well-known figures, Jake Paul and Dana White, end up in the same Sports Illustrated magazine, but that was the case in the 2023 edition of the “50 Most Influential Figures in Sports.” What do Jake Paul and Dana White do for combat sports? Dana White has been the most polarizing figure in mixed martial arts for many years. The last two decades have seen his direct and uncompromising approach transform the UFC into a global sensation.