Nate Diaz sheds light on his UFC fighter pay: “Making sure I get more”

By Josh Evanoff - July 7, 2023

Former welterweight contender Nate Diaz has admitted that pay had nothing to do with his UFC exit.

Nate Diaz

The Stockton native has been out of the cage since his UFC 279 clash with Tony Ferguson last September. Originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev, the bout with ‘El Cucuy’ was made after a bad weight miss. In the makeshift pay-per-view main event, Nate Diaz won by fourth-round submission.

That victory was a massive one for the former title challenger, as it made him a free agent. For months prior to UFC 279, Nate Diaz was vocal about his desire to get out of his contract. Now out, the longtime fan favorite will make his boxing debut against Jake Paul in August.

However, Nate Diaz didn’t want out of the UFC strictly for the payday from ‘The Problem Child’. On the Pat McAfee Show, the former title challenger discussed the end of his tenure. There, he admitted that he’s been wanting out of his UFC deal for ten years now, but not due to pay.

In the interview, Nate Diaz admitted the Dana White-led company paid him well, even when he complained about it the most. Nonetheless, he left the UFC because he wanted to box, and it has nothing to do with the payday.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL EYEING MMA FIGHT WITH CONOR MCGREGOR AFTER NATE DIAZ: “I’M NOT AFRAID”

Nate Diaz

“I was long ahead of this s*it, before this YouTube boxing s*it showed up,” Nate Diaz stated in the interview. “I was on a mission to get out of my UFC contract ten years ago. I’ve been trying, [but] I got paid really good in the UFC. The whole time when I b*tched about it when I was younger, I was just making sure I was getting more.”

He continued, “I wanted to take more than I gave out of it. My plan was to get out and do exactly what I’m doing right now. Ten years ago… Every fight I had, I was doubling up and doubling up, and that helped slow my roll on the way out. Now these f*ckers are showing up like they’re saving the day, and this is the mission I’ve been on the whole time.”

What do you make about these comments? Are you excited for Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Kamuela Kirk

Kamuela Kirk reveals the three goals he has for his UFC 290 fight against Esteban Ribovics

Cole Shelton - July 7, 2023
Shannon Ross UFC 290
UFC

Shannon Ross plans to show fans he belongs with stoppage win over Jesus Aguilar at UFC 290

Cole Shelton - July 7, 2023

Shannon Ross is looking to prove to the doubters that he belongs in the UFC.

Grant Dawson
UFC

Grant Dawson expects to face winner of Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker after one-sided victory over Damir Ismagulov

Cole Shelton - July 7, 2023

Grant Dawson knows he sent a message to the lightweight division with his win over Damir Imsagulov.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland responds after being told to “carry yourself with class” by UFC announcer Bruce Buffer

Susan Cox - July 7, 2023

Sean Strickland is responding after being told to ‘carry yourself with class’ by UFC announcer Bruce Buffer.

Elon Musk and Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre opens up on recent training session with Elon Musk: “He’s very tough”

Susan Cox - July 7, 2023

George St-Pierre is opening up about his recent training session with Elon Musk.

Alexander Volkanovski wins at UFC Auckland

UFC 290: 'Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez' Weigh-In Results - 1 Fighter Misses Weight

Susan Cox - July 7, 2023
Yair Rodriguez
Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub believes UFC 290 could prove to be “an awful night” for Mexican fans

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2023

MMA analyst and former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub isn’t sure the Mexican stars on the UFC 290 card will have much joy on Saturday night.

Dan Hooker, Islam Makhachev, UFC 267
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev responds to Dan Hooker’s claim that he used an IV prior to their fight at UFC 267

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2023

Islam Makhachev has laughed off claims from Dan Hooker that he used an IV prior to their UFC 267 showdown in October 2021.

Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

John McCarthy shuts down talk of a Ronda Rousey return to the UFC: “Walk away and be a farmer”

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2023

Former UFC referee John McCarthy has dismissed the idea of Ronda Rousey making a sensational return to the UFC.

Niko-Price
Robbie Lawler

Niko Price happy to serve as Robbie Lawler’s retirement opponent at UFC 290: “I want to be the legend getter”

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2023

Niko Price is excited about the opportunity to battle Robbie Lawler this weekend in what will serve as the veteran’s retirement fight.